Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Delta, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, GM & more

Top Stories
Top Stories

It's been a crazy 12 hours for US-China trade news — here's what...

Investors' heads have been left spinning over the past 12 hours after a slew of conflicting headlines related to the U.S.-China trade talks.

How 3 big US businesses reacted to Chinese anger over Hong Kong...

Apple, Activision and the NBA angered China this week over episodes related to Hong Kong's anti-government protests. They all took a different tact in dealing with China on...

Social Security checks to get a 1.6% boost in 2020

The Social Security Administration has announced how much benefit checks will increase next year. Here's what retirees can expect in 2020, and how that compares to previous...

Trump justifies allowing offensive against Kurds: 'They didn't...

"They didn't help us with Normandy," Trump tells reporters about the Kurds coming under Turkish attack in Syria.

US consumer prices were unchanged in September, the weakest...

U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in September and underlying inflation retreated.

Fidelity joins the stampede to eliminate fees for online trading

Fidelity Investments has joined its major competitors in offering zero-commission online trades as the brokerage industry continues its low-fee makeover.

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast for a third consecutive...

The move is likely to add to growing pressure on the producer group to impose a deeper round of supply cuts at its December meeting.

Delta beats earnings estimates as travel demand grow, but costs...

Strong travel demand, particularly from high-paying passengers, boosts Delta's earnings, but costs rose as the airline ramped up flying.

Erdogan threatens to let millions of refugees into Europe over...

"We will open the gates and send 3.6 million refugees your way," Erdogan said in a speech Thursday.

Dow futures drop in wild trading after report that trade talks...

The White House told CNBC's Kayla Tausche that the SCMP report was inaccurate.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Cisco, Kroger & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Delta, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, GM & more

Peter Schacknow@peterschack
Wall Street set to open in the red amid China trade talk uncertainty
Morning Report

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Delta Air Lines – The airline reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.32 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 a share. Revenue was slightly below forecasts, but Delta's bottom line was helped by strong demand growth which prompted it to hire more pilots, flight attendants, and airport workers.

Bed Bath & Beyond – The housewares retailer named Target Chief Merchandising Officer Mark Tritton as its new chief executive officer, succeeding interim CEO Mary Winston. His appointment is effective November 4.

Costco – The retailer reported September comparable-store sales of 4.2%, exceeding the consensus estimate of 3.8%.

PG&E – The utility's shares are under pressure after a judge ruled that a rival bankruptcy plan from Elliott Management and other bondholders could be considered. The ruling stripped PG&E of an exclusive right to propose a chapter 11 recovery plan.

General Motors – GM reported a 17.5% decline in third-quarter China vehicle sales, hurt by the ongoing trade war, a slower economy, and increased competition.

T-Mobile US, Sprint – Mississippi dropped its legal challenge to the proposed $26.5 billion merger between the wireless carriers. That follows an agreement between the two sides which, among other things, will expand high-speed internet access to the state's rural areas.

UnitedHealth – The health insurer was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Jefferies, which points to tough competition from rival Anthem as well as policy uncertainty related to recent court rulings and the upcoming presidential election.

Cisco Systems – Cisco was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Goldman Sachs, which is concerned about the impact of continuing weakness in enterprise spending on the networking equipment maker.

Apple – Apple was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Longbow Research, which cited increased demand for updated iPhones.

Kroger – The supermarket chain's stock was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Jefferies, due to what the firm feels is a weak long-term strategy. Jefferies also said Kroger's venture into online grocery fulfillment is a costly, time-consuming venture.

Canopy Growth – The cannabis producer appointment Constellation Brands Chief Financial Officer David Klein as its board chairman. The spirits producer owns a 38% stake in Canopy.

Match Group – The owner of Tinder and other dating services was upgraded to "outperform" from "perform" at Oppenheimer, which points to lowered concerns over competition from Facebook.

Key Points
  • Around 5:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures indicated a negative open of more than 50 points.
  • Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments after a slew of conflicting reports around Thursday's U.S.-China trade talks sent investors for a wild ride.
  • "This is the emotional roller coaster that we have to strap in for while these negotiations get hashed out," Jeff Kilburg, CEO at KKM Financial, said in an email.