Trump attacks Fox News over poll showing majority favors impeachment: 'Doesn't deliver for US anymore'

President Donald Trump answers a question from the media during a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the East Room of the White House October 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump blasted the conservative cable network Fox News on Thursday after it reported that its new poll on impeachment found a majority of respondents favoring his removal from office.

"Whoever their Pollster is, they suck," Trump lashed out on Twitter, a day after the Fox poll showed that a new high of 51 percent of voters want Trump both impeached and removed from office and 40 percent opposed impeachment.

A Fox poll in July found that 42% favored Trump's impeachment and removal, while 45% opposed impeachment.

Fox News's latest poll shows a stronger level of support for Trump's removal than two other recent polls, each of which found support for impeachment at below 50% of respondents.

Trump claimed that ever since he announced his candidacy for president "I have NEVER had a good @FoxNews Poll." He also said the network "is also much different than it used to be in the good old days."

Fox News, Trump said, "doesn't deliver for US anymore."

It was unclear whether the president was referring to himself with "US," or to the United States.

Shortly after those tweets, Trump posted another tweet that praised One America News Network — a competing conservative cable network — for its "fair coverage and brilliant reporting."

Despite Trump's ire over the latest Fox News poll, he has happily tweeted results of prior polls sponsored by the network when they have shown results he likes.

CNBC has reached out for comment to Fox News and to Beacon Research and Daron Shaw of Shaw & Company Research, the companies which jointly conducted the most recent Fox News poll.

The poll was based on interviews of about 1,000 voters over landline and cellphones. It had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Though Fox News' programming is often criticized for having a conservative bias, its scientific polling is generally seen as credible. It is overseen jointly by Democratic and Republican pollsters.

The House of Representatives is currently conducting an impeachment inquiry that was sparked by revelations that Trump had withheld congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine while he pressured that country's president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, and Biden's son Hunter.

A Quinnipiac University poll on Tuesday found that 45% of registered voters said Trump should be impeached, with 49% opposing that idea. The split in the same poll, was 47-47 the prior week, but was 37% percent for impeachment, and 57% against in July.

Also Tuesday, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 43 percent of Americans believe that Trump should be impeached and removed from office, compared with 49 percent who opposed impeachment.