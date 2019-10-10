Trump says China trade talks are going very well

President Donald Trump gave an optimistic read on Thursday's trade talks between the U.S. and China as the world's two largest economies try to end a damaging trade war.

"I think it's going really well. I will say, I think it's going really well," the president said before he left Washington for a campaign rally in Minnesota. "So we had a very, very good negotiation with China. They'll be speaking a little bit later, but they're basically wrapping it up and we're going to see them tomorrow right here."

As Trump spoke at about 4:30 p.m. ET, the day's discussions were concluding as negotiators were set to head to dinner.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which is designed to track the S&P 500 index, rose in after-hours trading following Trump's comments. U.S. stock futures trading opens at 6 p.m. ET.