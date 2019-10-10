UBS slashes Netflix price target by $50

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Delta, Bed Bath &...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

It's been a crazy 12 hours for US-China trade news — here's what...

Investors' heads have been left spinning over the past 12 hours after a slew of conflicting headlines related to the U.S.-China trade talks.

Marketsread more

How 3 big US businesses reacted to Chinese anger over Hong Kong...

Apple, Activision and the NBA angered China this week over episodes related to Hong Kong's anti-government protests. They all took a different tact in dealing with China on...

China Politicsread more

Social Security checks to get a 1.6% boost in 2020

The Social Security Administration has announced how much benefit checks will increase next year. Here's what retirees can expect in 2020, and how that compares to previous...

Personal Financeread more

Trump justifies allowing offensive against Kurds: 'They didn't...

"They didn't help us with Normandy," Trump tells reporters about the Kurds coming under Turkish attack in Syria.

Politicsread more

US consumer prices were unchanged in September, the weakest...

U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in September and underlying inflation retreated.

Economyread more

Fidelity joins the stampede to eliminate fees for online trading

Fidelity Investments has joined its major competitors in offering zero-commission online trades as the brokerage industry continues its low-fee makeover.

Marketsread more

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast for a third consecutive...

The move is likely to add to growing pressure on the producer group to impose a deeper round of supply cuts at its December meeting.

Oil and Gasread more

Delta beats earnings estimates as travel demand grow, but costs...

Strong travel demand, particularly from high-paying passengers, boosts Delta's earnings, but costs rose as the airline ramped up flying.

Airlinesread more

Erdogan threatens to let millions of refugees into Europe over...

"We will open the gates and send 3.6 million refugees your way," Erdogan said in a speech Thursday.

Politicsread more

Dow futures drop in wild trading after report that trade talks...

The White House told CNBC's Kayla Tausche that the SCMP report was inaccurate.

Marketsread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Cisco, Kroger & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

Pro Analysisread more

UBS slashes Netflix price target by $50

John Melloy@johnmelloy

UBS dramatically cut its share price outlook for Netflix.