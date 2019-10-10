Walmart's US president Greg Foran to depart, with Sam's Club CEO John Furner taking over

Skip Navigation
Trump says China trade talks are going very well

Trump says he will meet with China's vice premier on Friday as the world's two largest economies try to end a damaging trade war.

These stocks are the trade talk 'tells' with prices to move first

For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.

Apple deferred to the Chinese government long before the Hong...

Apple has been playing a careful game of politics with China for the last few years. China is one of the company's most important markets.

More than two dozen now dead from vaping illness as outbreak...

The number of fatalities jumped from 18 last week to 26 with 219 new cases diagnosed over the last week, the CDC said.

House panel pressures Reynolds to stop advertising Vuse...

A House panel is requesting a slew of documents from Reynolds after the company ignored the committee's request to stop advertising its e-cigarettes.

Trump to meet with Chinese vice premier at White House

Trump said he's meeting with Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.

Walmart's US president Greg Foran to depart, with Sam's Club CEO...

Walmart said Thursday that its president and CEO in the U.S., Greg Foran, is stepping down, to be replaced by the head of its wholesale Sam's Club business, John Furner.

Florida is scooping up massive amounts of data on schoolchildren

Researchers from the Aspen Institute are raising concerns about a Florida initiative meant to collect and collate huge swaths of data on schoolchildren in the state, according...

Elon Musk explains that destroyed SpaceX capsule came from...

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine spoke during a media briefing at SpaceX headquarters.

The Fed is on the hunt for a speechwriter for chair Powell

The Federal Research is looking to hire a senior speechwriter for Chairman Jerome Powell.

Three before you leave — What to watch for Friday

Day two of the U.S.-China trade talks now includes a key meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

Slack touts users growth as it faces growing competition from...

Slack says it now has more than 12 million daily active users, a number that's smaller than Microsoft's competing Teams app.

Retail

Walmart's US president Greg Foran to depart, with Sam's Club CEO John Furner taking over

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomas
Key Points
  • Greg Foran is leaving Walmart, the retailer announced Thursday.
  • The head of Sam's Club, John Furner, has been named the new president and CEO of Walmart's U.S. division, replacing Foran.
  • The changes will be effective Nov. 1.
VIDEO1:2801:28
Current Sam's Club CEO John Furner named new CEO of Walmart U.S.
Closing Bell

Walmart said Thursday that its president and CEO in the U.S., Greg Foran, is stepping down, to be replaced by the head of its wholesale Sam's Club business, John Furner.

Foran is leaving to become CEO at Air New Zealand Limited, the company said in a press release.

The move will be effective on Nov. 1, Walmart said, while Foran will stay around with the retailer through Jan. 31 "to ensure a smooth transition."

"John has done a fantastic job at Sam's Club, and he will continue the momentum we have in Walmart U.S.," CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement.

"John knows our business well, having held many different jobs in the company over more than 25 years, and he is helping transform it for the future," McMillon went on. "He has the experience and judgment to know what we should continue doing and what we should change. He embraces technology and new ways of working, and he keeps our customers and Sam's Club members at the center of everything we do, while delivering results for the business."

Foran has served as CEO of Walmart U.S. since August 2014. He first came to Walmart in October 2011.

Walmart said it will name Furner's successor as president and CEO of Sam's Club at a later date. In his new role overseeing Walmart U.S., Furner will report directly to McMillon, the company said.

Earlier this year, a report from Vox said tensions had been rising between the head of Walmart's e-commerce business in the U.S., Marc Lore, and Foran.

The two were reportedly not in agreement over how Walmart should be spending money — on stores or on money-losing digital ventures.

Furner, 45, has been working at Walmart since 1993, when he started as an hourly employee. He became Sam's Club CEO two years ago. He's held other roles at the company, including as chief merchandising and marketing officer for Walmart China.

Walmart shares were falling less than 1% in after-hours trading on the news, having climbed about 28% this year. The stock had closed the day up about 0.6%.

VIDEO1:3801:38
Bed Bath & Beyond shares pop after company names Target's Tritton CEO
Closing Bell