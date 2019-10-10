Who won the zero-fee ETF war? It looks like no one

The rush by discount brokerage rivals to eliminate all trading fees added Fidelity Investments to the list on Thursday, and it was no surprise. Have you seen the way the discount brokers advertise? Once Charles Schwab, E-Trade Financial and TD Ameritrade had zero trading commissions to tout in their marketing materials, it was inevitable Fidelity would follow.

But the case is not the same in the world of zero-fee exchange traded funds. In the past year a few upstarts have attempted to put a dent in the ETF world by launching funds that charge no fee, or rebate the annual fee, or even pay ETF shareholders to invest. But the experiments from SoFi and Salt Financial have not exactly been a big success.

SoFi's version of the S&P 500 index ETF, SoFi Select 500, which waived the annual fee has attracted a little more than $55 million in assets. Salt Financial's low-volatility equity ETF, Salt Low truBeta U.S. Market, which used the novel approach of offering a "negative" fee — it rebates money to shareholders who invest — until its fund reaches $100 million in assets (the level at which many brokerage platforms are willing to give shelf space to a fund). But it has only taken in $7.7 million, less than Salt's existing ETF, which offered no such fee incentive.

That's amid another gangbuster year for ETF flows, with the total at roughly $200 billion. And tellingly, low fees are the only way to go — just not necessarily all the way to zero.

Of the roughly $80 billion in ETF flows in the third quarter, $57.1 billion went into ETFs that charge 10 basis points (0.10%) or less. Another $16 billion flowed into ETFs charging between 11 and 20 basis points; and $13 billion to ETFs charging 21 to 40 basis points, according to Bloomberg data. Anything above that fee level and the flows were negative.

It was not just SoFi and Salt Financial that discovered there is a limit to how low you can go and find ETF success. J.P. Morgan launched an ETF early this year that provided core U.S. equity exposure at 2 basis points, J.P. Morgan Betabuilders U.S. Equity — lower than the rival Schwab, Vanguard and BlackRock iShares' ETFs. While J.P. Morgan found considerable success with earlier ETFs in its Betabuilders lineup, the U.S. equity ETF has garnered less than $50 million in assets.

"I thought free or rebated products would be more popular than they've been given the investor infatuation with minimal expense ratios," said Todd Rosenbluth, senior director of mutual fund and ETF research at CFRA. "If you screen solely based on expense ratio these products would be at top of the list."

The reasons behind the humbling start? No. 1: the importance of distribution.

"All of it, ultimately, is evidence of the primacy of distribution in the success equation of ETFs," said Ben Johnson, director of ETF research at Morningstar. Johnson said offering these novel fee structures was a "a good recipe for economizing on marketing spend, but it doesn't look like a recipe for long-term viability."

Investors deserve some credit for doing their homework, said Neena Mishra, head of ETF research at Zacks Investment Research, but the experiences of SoFi and Salt Financial show that marketing tactics do not work unless a company has the distribution platform to support it. The J.P. Morgan lackluster launch is more surprising, given its huge private banking and wealth management platforms. Mishra said that may be the more revealing of the three in terms of how far the envelope on ETF fees can, or even should be, pushed.