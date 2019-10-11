Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Roku, Square, CrowdStrike & more

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walmart, Slack, WPP,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Optimism is rising that some sort of trade deal is coming —...

The U.S. and China appear close to a limited trade deal, leaving more controversial issues for later negotiations.

Marketsread more

Dow set to surge more than 300 points as expectations of limited...

U.S. stock futures were solidly higher as traders grew more optimistic over the possibility of a limited trade deal between China and the U.S.

Marketsread more

Would you give up Google for $17,000 a year? The Fed wants to...

The Fed is trying to figure out how much free internet services are worth to the economy.

Economyread more

Key diplomat defies Trump administration, says he will testify in...

"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on...

Politicsread more

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son mulls more cautious investment plan for...

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son plans to target technology companies with clearer paths to profitability as it fundraises for Vision Fund 2, a reaction to the market's response to...

Technologyread more

United scraps Boeing 737 Max flying until January as grounding...

United Airlines joined American and Southwest in taking the Boeing 737 Max out of its schedules until January after the prolonged grounding from two fatal crashes drags on.

Airlinesread more

Uber buys grocery delivery company serving Latin America

The majority ownership deal shows Uber is continuing to diversify from its core ridesharing business.

Technologyread more

Wendy's stock jumps on plans for nationwide breakfast, European...

Wendy's on Friday shared more detail about its plan to launch breakfast nationwide at its investor day.

Restaurantsread more

GM says its proposed deal to UAW 'fair and worthy' of union's...

Autosread more

Charts indicate bank stocks could pop on earnings next week

Bank stocks could get a boost when the underlying companies kick off earnings season next week, says TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon.

Trading Nationread more

Oil prices jump 2% after Iran says two missiles struck one of its...

Oil prices rose sharply on Friday morning after Iranian state media said that two rockets had struck an Iranian tanker.

Oil and Gasread more

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Roku, Square, CrowdStrike & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • RBC upgraded Roku to outperform from sector perform
  • Stifel is upgrading Deckers to buy from hold.
  • Nomura Instinet initiated Square as reduce.
  • Bernstein is upgrading Johnson & Johnson to outperform from market perform.
  • Citi is upgrading Boston Beer to buy from neutral.
  • Susquehanna is upgrading Square to positive from neutral.
  • Goldman Sachs is downgrading CrowdStrike to sell from neutral.
  • Argus is downgrading Delta Airlines to hold from buy.
Jim Koch, co-founder and chairman of the Boston Beer Company
Source: The Boston Beer Company

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday: