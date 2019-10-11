Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Roku, Square, CrowdStrike & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The U.S. and China appear close to a limited trade deal, leaving more controversial issues for later negotiations.Marketsread more
U.S. stock futures were solidly higher as traders grew more optimistic over the possibility of a limited trade deal between China and the U.S.Marketsread more
The Fed is trying to figure out how much free internet services are worth to the economy.Economyread more
"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on...Politicsread more
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son plans to target technology companies with clearer paths to profitability as it fundraises for Vision Fund 2, a reaction to the market's response to...Technologyread more
United Airlines joined American and Southwest in taking the Boeing 737 Max out of its schedules until January after the prolonged grounding from two fatal crashes drags on.Airlinesread more
The majority ownership deal shows Uber is continuing to diversify from its core ridesharing business.Technologyread more
Wendy's on Friday shared more detail about its plan to launch breakfast nationwide at its investor day.Restaurantsread more
Bank stocks could get a boost when the underlying companies kick off earnings season next week, says TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon.Trading Nationread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday: