Federal appeals court rejects Trump's bid to block House subpoena for his tax returns

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. October 10, 2019.

A federal appeals court in a split ruling Friday rejected President Donald Trump's bid to block a subpoena for his income tax returns from the Democrat-controlled House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The 2-1 ruling by the U.S Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a federal district court judge's decision denying Trump's effort to stop the House committee from getting his tax returns from the accounting firm Mazars USA.

Friday's dissent came from Judge Neomi Rao, who was appointed by Trump to the DC appeals court.

The judges David Tatel and Patricia Millett voted to deny Trump's appeal.

"Contrary to the President's arguments, the Committee possesses authority under both the House Rules and the Constitution to issue the subpoena, and Mazars must comply," Tatel wrote in the majority opinion.

The ruling does not mean that Trump's tax returns will immediately be released to the House committee, which had issued its subpoena for them on April 15.

The appeals panel ordered that the effect of the ruling be put on hold until seven days after the disposition of a petition for a rehearing of the case by either the same panel or for a rehearing of the case by the entire lineup of judges in the DC Circuit.

In addition to seeking a rehearing of the case at the D.C. Circuit Trump can ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take his appeal.

Neal Katyal, a former acting U.S. Solicitor General — the lawyer who argues for the federal government at the Supreme Corut — said on Twitter that Trump could have a tough time getting the high court to overturn the decision given the fact that a federal judge and a highly respected appeals court have both ruled for the House.