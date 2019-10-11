Asia stocks higher amid US-China trade optimism

U.S. stock futures traded higher after President Donald Trump issued positive remarks on the U.S.-China trade talks.Marketsread more
SAP said on Thursday that Bill McDermott is stepping down as CEO. Board members Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein have been appointed co-CEOs.Technologyread more
For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.Marketsread more
Apple has been playing a careful game of politics with China for the last few years. China is one of the company's most important markets.Technologyread more
NBA players understand the economic consequences of speaking out on political issues, former All-Star Jamal Mashburn tells CNBC.Sportsread more
The number of fatalities jumped from 18 last week to 26 with 219 new cases diagnosed over the last week, the CDC said.Health and Scienceread more
A House panel is requesting a slew of documents from Reynolds after the company ignored the committee's request to stop advertising its e-cigarettes.Health and Scienceread more
Trump said he's meeting with Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.Marketsread more
Jim Cramer of "Mad Money" walks investors through his rubric for "what's worth buying in this treacherous moment."Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Walmart said Thursday that its president and CEO in the U.S., Greg Foran, is stepping down, to be replaced by the head of its wholesale Sam's Club business, John Furner.Retailread more
Researchers from the Aspen Institute are raising concerns about a Florida initiative meant to collect and collate huge swaths of data on schoolchildren in the state, according...Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia traded higher Friday morning amid positive developments on the U.S.-China trade front.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.69% in early trade, while the Topix index added 0.47%. Shares of Fast Retailing, the company behind apparel giant Uniqlo, surged almost 4% after the firm reported a record profit on Thursday. The stock last traded 2.73% higher.
In South Korea, the Kospi jumped 1.01% as shares of LG Chem gained 1.18%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.79% higher.
Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index added 0.43%.
Investors will watch for market reaction to other overnight developments on U.S.-China trade. American President Donald Trump said in a tweet Thursday that he is set to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday, raising expectations that progress could be made on the trade front by the two economic powerhouses.
The U.S. and China are currently in the midst of high-level trade negotiations in Washington. The world's two largest economies seek to reach a deal to end their protracted trade war that has seen tariffs slapped on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods and driven worries over the global economic outlook.
Trump's tweet was the latest in a number of conflicting reports that had appeared prior to the start of high-level trade negotiations on Thursday, sending markets into a whirlwind.
A South China Morning Post report on Thursday morning in Asia said the two sides made no progress in deputy-level negotiations this week, and added that Liu would leave Washington earlier than expected. A White House spokesperson later told CNBC's Kayla Tausche: "We are not aware of a change in the Vice Premier's travels plans at this time."
Bloomberg News also reported Thursday morning Asia time that the U.S was considering an agreement to suspend next week's tariff increase in exchange for a currency pact. The U.S. previously announced it will increase duties on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from 25% to 30% on October 15. A 15% tariff on an additional $160 billion worth of Chinese imports is also expected to kick in on December 15.
Meanwhile, the New York Times reported Wednesday evening stateside that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is set to grant licenses that would allow American firms to sell nonsensitive supplies to Huawei. Earlier this year, the White House placed a ban on sales to the Chinese telecommunications giant, citing national security concerns.
Overnight stateside, shares on Wall Street got a boost from the optimism on U.S.-China trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 150.66 points to close at 26,496.67 while the S&P 500 gained 0.7% to end its trading day at 2,938.13. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.6% higher at 7,950.78.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.684 after falling from levels above 99.0 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 107.86 against the dollar after weakening from levels below 107.6 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6761 after jumping from levels below $0.672 yesterday.
Oil prices rose in the morning of Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures gaining 0.58% to $59.44 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also advanced 0.54% to $53.84 per barrel.
What's on tap:
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.