Asia stocks higher amid US-China trade optimism

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.69% in early trade, while the Topix index added 0.47%. Shares of Fast Retailing , the company behind apparel giant Uniqlo, surged almost 4% after the firm reported a record profit on Thursday . The stock last traded 2.73% higher.

Investors will watch for market reaction to other overnight developments on U.S.-China trade. American President Donald Trump said in a tweet Thursday that he is set to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday, raising expectations that progress could be made on the trade front by the two economic powerhouses.

The U.S. and China are currently in the midst of high-level trade negotiations in Washington. The world's two largest economies seek to reach a deal to end their protracted trade war that has seen tariffs slapped on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods and driven worries over the global economic outlook.

Trump's tweet was the latest in a number of conflicting reports that had appeared prior to the start of high-level trade negotiations on Thursday, sending markets into a whirlwind.

A South China Morning Post report on Thursday morning in Asia said the two sides made no progress in deputy-level negotiations this week, and added that Liu would leave Washington earlier than expected. A White House spokesperson later told CNBC's Kayla Tausche: "We are not aware of a change in the Vice Premier's travels plans at this time."

Bloomberg News also reported Thursday morning Asia time that the U.S was considering an agreement to suspend next week's tariff increase in exchange for a currency pact. The U.S. previously announced it will increase duties on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from 25% to 30% on October 15. A 15% tariff on an additional $160 billion worth of Chinese imports is also expected to kick in on December 15.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported Wednesday evening stateside that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is set to grant licenses that would allow American firms to sell nonsensitive supplies to Huawei. Earlier this year, the White House placed a ban on sales to the Chinese telecommunications giant, citing national security concerns.