China to scrap foreign ownership limits in finance firms between Jan and April

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

A pause in US-China trade war would be a 'big relief' to markets,...

Many analysts have low expectations for what the U.S. and China could achieve in this week's trade talks.

World Economyread more

Dow futures surge 270 points in response to Trump comments on...

U.S. stock index futures were higher Friday morning, after President Donald Trump issued positive remarks on the U.S.-China trade talks.

Marketsread more

Oil prices jump 2% after Iran says two missiles struck one of its...

Oil prices rose sharply on Friday morning after Iranian state media said that two rockets had struck an Iranian tanker.

Oil and Gasread more

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

World Newsread more

SAP's new CEOs shake off recession and trade war risks as Bill...

In an interview with CNBC, SAP co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein pointed to the firm's third quarter numbers, which saw revenue up 13% year-on-year, to highlight the...

Technologyread more

Iranian officials say two rockets struck an Iranian tanker near...

Two rockets struck an Iranian tanker traveling through the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia on Friday, Iranian officials said, the latest incident in the region amid...

World Newsread more

Cisco tumbles on Goldman downgrade, but two traders see a buying...

Cisco slid nearly 2% on Thursday, the worst performer in the Dow, after Goldman Sachs turned more cautious on the stock.

Trading Nationread more

SAP sticks to tradition with dual CEO appointments as McDermott...

Bill McDermott was once a co-CEO of SAP, and so was his predecessor. The tradition continues as SAP looks to keep growing in cloud software.

Technologyread more

Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing faces uncertainty despite record...

The firm, which owns apparel giant Uniqlo, said Thursday that it had booked record profit for the third-straight year, sending shares higher in Friday trading.

Retailread more

These stocks are the trade talk 'tells' with prices to move first

For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.

Marketsread more

GM urges UAW to engage in 'around-the-clock' bargaining to reach...

General Motors is urging the United Auto Workers to agree to "around-the-clock" bargaining in an attempt to reach a tentative agreement and potentially end the union's strike...

Autosread more

SAP CEO Bill McDermott stepping down after nine years leading...

SAP said on Thursday that Bill McDermott is stepping down as CEO. Board members Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein have been appointed co-CEOs.

Technologyread more
China Economy

China to scrap foreign ownership limits in finance firms between Jan and April

Key Points
  • Limits on foreign ownership of futures companies will be scrapped January. 1, 2020, the China Securities Regulatory Commission told a press conference in Beijing.
  • Limits on foreign ownership of securities firms will be removed on Dec. 1, 2020, while such limits will be scrapped formutual fund companies on April 1, 2020.
A Chinese flag floats in the middle of traditional lanterns in the alleyways in Beijing, China.
Vincent Isore | IP3 | Getty Images

China's securities regulator on Friday announced the timetable for scrapping foreign ownership limits in futures, securities and mutual fund companies.

Limits on foreign ownership of futures companies will be scrapped January. 1, 2020, the China Securities Regulatory Commission told a press conference in Beijing.

Limits on foreign ownership of securities firms will be removed on Dec. 1, 2020, while such limits will be scrapped for
mutual fund companies on April 1, 2020.