Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

Many analysts have low expectations for what the U.S. and China could achieve in this week's trade talks.World Economyread more
U.S. stock index futures were higher Friday morning, after President Donald Trump issued positive remarks on the U.S.-China trade talks.Marketsread more
Oil prices rose sharply on Friday morning after Iranian state media said that two rockets had struck an Iranian tanker.Oil and Gasread more
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.World Newsread more
In an interview with CNBC, SAP co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein pointed to the firm's third quarter numbers, which saw revenue up 13% year-on-year, to highlight the...Technologyread more
Two rockets struck an Iranian tanker traveling through the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia on Friday, Iranian officials said, the latest incident in the region amid...World Newsread more
Cisco slid nearly 2% on Thursday, the worst performer in the Dow, after Goldman Sachs turned more cautious on the stock.Trading Nationread more
Bill McDermott was once a co-CEO of SAP, and so was his predecessor. The tradition continues as SAP looks to keep growing in cloud software.Technologyread more
The firm, which owns apparel giant Uniqlo, said Thursday that it had booked record profit for the third-straight year, sending shares higher in Friday trading.Retailread more
For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.Marketsread more
General Motors is urging the United Auto Workers to agree to "around-the-clock" bargaining in an attempt to reach a tentative agreement and potentially end the union's strike...Autosread more
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to achieve peace with neighboring Eritrea.
He was awarded the prize Friday for his "efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation and for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea." Ahmed worked with Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki on the peace agreement, to end the two-decade long conflict.
"An important premise for the breakthrough was Abiy Ahmed's unconditional willingness to accept the arbitration ruling of an international boundary commission in 2002," the Nobel Institute said in statement.
During Ahmed's first 100 days as prime minister he has also lifted "the country's state of emergency, granting amnesty to thousands of political prisoners, discontinuing media censorship, legalizing outlawed opposition groups, dismissing military and civilian leaders who were suspected of corruption, and significantly increasing the influence of women in Ethiopian political and community life."
A statement from the office of the Prime Minister Ahmed said since coming to power in 2018 he had made "peace, forgiveness and reconciliation key components of his administration."
"This victory and recognition is a collective win for all Ethiopians, and a call to strengthen our resolve in making Ethiopia – the New Horizon of Hope – a prosperous nation for all," the statement added.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had been the favorite to win. Abiy Ahmed, elected leader in 2018, was the bookmakers' second favorite to win. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was also a contender, lauded for her response to the Christchurch shooting earlier this year.
This year's peace prize was the 100th to be awarded. According to the Nobel Institute there were 301 nominees in the running for this year's peace prize, the fourth highest on record. The record was 376 candidates in 2016. However, the list of nominees is only revealed 50 years after the prize is awarded.
Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege and human rights activist Nadia Murad were joint winners in 2018 for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.