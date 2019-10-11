Kashmir and border dispute will likely top the agenda as India and China leaders meet

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and China's President Xi Jinping at the 2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China, on September 4, 2017.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting in the coastal town of Mamallapuram in southern India starting Friday.

During their two-day summit, the leaders are expected to talk about their unsettled border dispute, and may also address their differences over Kashmir — a territory claimed by both India and its arch-rival Pakistan. China is one of Pakistan's top allies.

"India and China have a fraught relationship, yet they are also far from being each other's top foreign policy issue," said Simon Baptist, global chief economist and managing director at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

In August, India revoked the special status granted to the territory of Jammu and Kashmir — a move that angered Pakistan which has fought three wars with India since 1947 over the disputed territory.

Ahead of their meeting, Xi said on Wednesday he was watching the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and will support Pakistan in issues related to its core interests, China's state news agency Xinhua reported.

But Modi will most likely want to reiterate to Xi that the Kashmir issue is an internal matter for India, said Rudra Chaudhuri, director of think tank Carnegie India in a note on Thursday.