Making money with your money

It's hard to save money these days.

Interest rates are really low, which is great if you're borrowing to buy a house or a car, but not ideal if you're looking to save. The interest rate for the typical U.S. savings account is .09%, for example. But, a group of tech companies, including Credit Karma, are working to change that by offering rates of about 2%.

You can also save by learning cheaper ways to trade stocks and how to earn money off of credit cards.

Jon Fortt breaks all of this down with CNBC's personal finance expert Sharon Epperson and Kenneth Lin, the CEO of Credit Karma.

