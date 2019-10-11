A Kurdish spokesman warned Erdogan would threaten Europe with refugees. Here's his other prediction

A picture taken in Akcakale at the Turkish border with Syria on October 10, 2019 shows smokes rising from the Syrian town of Tal Abyad after a mortar landed in the garden of a Turkish government building in Akcakale.

A spokesperson for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has issued a stark warning to the international community, saying those that trusted Turkey to detain Islamic State fighters would ultimately only have themselves to blame.

A Turkish offensive on Kurdish-held areas in northern Syria entered its third day on Friday.

The incursion, which was launched after President Donald Trump's contentious decision to pull U.S. troops out of the area, has already killed hundreds of people and forced tens of thousands to flee.

It has sparked a global chorus of condemnation, with many deeply concerned the conflict has opened a new front in Syria's eight-year war.

In response, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has since lashed out against those critical of his military operation.

On Thursday, Erdogan threatened to send millions of Syrian refugees to Europe if the continent's leaders described Turkey's invasion of Northern Syria as an "occupation."

Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the SDF — an organization now tasked with governance of the area and containment of resurgent IS fighters and overcrowded IS prisons — had already warned global leaders to expect this from Erdogan.

He also urged the international community to expect the same type of threat when it comes to IS prisoners.

"One day, when Turkey uses captured ISIS fighters as a threat to Europe and the world just like it uses Syrian refugees now, we will remind those who trusted Turkey in managing detention of militants that their complicit silence was the main reason (that) caused it," Bali said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry could not be reached via telephone when contacted by CNBC on Friday.