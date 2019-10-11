Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walmart, Slack, WPP,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Optimism is rising that some sort of trade deal is coming —...

The U.S. and China appear close to a limited trade deal, leaving more controversial issues for later negotiations.

Marketsread more

Dow set to surge more than 300 points as expectations of limited...

U.S. stock futures were solidly higher as traders grew more optimistic over the possibility of a limited trade deal between China and the U.S.

Marketsread more

Would you give up Google for $17,000 a year? The Fed wants to...

The Fed is trying to figure out how much free internet services are worth to the economy.

Economyread more

Key diplomat defies Trump administration, says he will testify in...

"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on...

Politicsread more

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son mulls more cautious investment plan for...

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son plans to target technology companies with clearer paths to profitability as it fundraises for Vision Fund 2, a reaction to the market's response to...

Technologyread more

United scraps Boeing 737 Max flying until January as grounding...

United Airlines joined American and Southwest in taking the Boeing 737 Max out of its schedules until January after the prolonged grounding from two fatal crashes drags on.

Airlinesread more

Uber buys grocery delivery company serving Latin America

The majority ownership deal shows Uber is continuing to diversify from its core ridesharing business.

Technologyread more

Wendy's stock jumps on plans for nationwide breakfast, European...

Wendy's on Friday shared more detail about its plan to launch breakfast nationwide at its investor day.

Restaurantsread more

GM says its proposed deal to UAW 'fair and worthy' of union's...

Autosread more

IAC shares jump after it announces plans to spin off Match Group

IAC has formally announced it plans to spin-off online dating services provider Match Group.

Technologyread more

Charts indicate bank stocks could pop on earnings next week

Bank stocks could get a boost when the underlying companies kick off earnings season next week, says TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon.

Trading Nationread more
Tech

Uber buys grocery delivery company serving Latin America

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Uber announced Friday it is buying a majority ownership stake of Latin American grocery delivery company Cornershop.
  • The deal shows Uber is continuing to diversify from its core ridesharing business.
  • Uber has seen declining revenue in its Latin America segment while other geographical segments have seen growth.
Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc., speaks during an interview in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Akio | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Uber is buying a majority ownership stake of Cornershop, an online grocery delivery business serving Latin America in the latest step to diversify its revenue stream.

The deal is expected to close in early 2020, according to a press release, with the current leadership at Cornershop continuing to lead the business and reporting to a board with majority Uber representation. Cornershop currently operates in Chile, Mexico, Peru and Toronto, according to the release.

The deal could help strengthen Uber's revenue in Latin America, which saw a 24% dip between the second quarter of 2018 and 2019 while revenue from its other regional segments increased. Uber has differentiated itself from rival Lyft with its sprawling business, which includes meal delivery and freight services in addition to ridesharing.

Uber still faces questions from investors and analysts about its ability to turn a profit. In its last quarterly earnings report, Uber saw greater losses and lower revenue than expected. Its stock has slid more than 34% over the last three months, bringing its market cap to $49 billion, a steep decline from its last private valuation of $76 billion ahead of its May IPO.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: Watch CNBC's full interview with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

VIDEO11:0011:00
Watch CNBC's full interview with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi
The Exchange