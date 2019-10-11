The UK just unveiled a $23,000 payment card made from solid gold

Skip Navigation
Dow set to surge more than 300 points as expectations of limited...

U.S. stock futures were solidly higher as traders grew more optimistic over the possibility of a limited trade deal between China and the U.S.

Markets

A pause in US-China trade war would be a 'big relief' to markets,...

Many analysts have low expectations for what the U.S. and China could achieve in this week's trade talks.

World Economy

Oil prices jump 2% after Iran says two missiles struck one of its...

Oil prices rose sharply on Friday morning after Iranian state media said that two rockets had struck an Iranian tanker.

Oil and Gas

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

World News

Sterling shoots higher following 'constructive' Brexit talks...

U.K. Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, met in Brussels Friday morning.

Europe Politics

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

U.S. stock futures point to a sharply higher Friday open on Wall Street, with President Trump casting a positive view on the China trade talks

Markets

Bernstein upgrades J&J, says valuation is 'historically cheap'

Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to an outperform rating based on the expectation that the company will settle its ongoing legal battles.

Pro Analysis

SAP's new CEOs shake off recession and trade war risks as Bill...

In an interview with CNBC, SAP co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein pointed to the firm's third quarter numbers, which saw revenue up 13% year-on-year, to highlight the...

Technology

FAA failed to properly review 737 Max jet anti-stall system: JATR...

An international panel of air safety regulators harshly criticized the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's review of a safety system on Boeing's 737 Max jet.

Aerospace & Defense

Roku shares upgraded by RBC's Mahaney, who sees 30% rally ahead...

Roku shares were upgraded by RBC analyst Mark Mahaney to outperform from sector perform.

Pro Analysis

Giuliani associates arrested at airport with one-way...

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested and charged with conspiracy, lying to the Federal Election Commission and falsifying records.

Politics

Iranian officials say two rockets struck an Iranian tanker near...

Two rockets struck an Iranian tanker traveling through the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia on Friday, Iranian officials said, the latest incident in the region amid...

World News
Finance

The UK just unveiled a $23,000 payment card made from solid gold

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_
Key Points
  • Buyers of the 18-karat gold card will get access to a premium account that offers zero foreign exchange and transaction fees.
  • The Royal Mint says the card is targeted at people "who value high quality luxury items that make a statement."
The Royal Mint's Raris payment card is made from 18-karat gold.
The Royal Mint

Britain's Royal Mint has produced a solid gold payment card — and you'll need to fork out £18,750 ($23,460) to buy one.

The government-owned company, responsible for minting coins for the U.K., said it partnered up with Mastercard and payments technology firm Accomplish Financial to make the card.

Buyers of the luxury product will get access to a premium account called Raris, which offers zero foreign exchange and transaction fees and additional Mastercard benefits including a dedicated concierge services.

A handful of tech companies have been rolling out premium metal cards to their customers of late. Fintech start-ups N26 and Revolut for instance both sell debit cards made out of stainless steel, while Apple earlier this year launched a titanium credit card.

Made from 18-karat gold, Royal Mint's card goes a step further. It's targeted at people "who value high quality luxury items that make a statement," according to the firm.

Looking ahead, the Royal Mint is looking to launch its first product listed on a stock exchange, a gold-backed exchange-traded commodity (ETC), by early 2020. The ETC would be listed on the U.K., Italian and German stock markets.

"The Royal Mint is constantly innovating, and as the UK's leading precious metals solutions provider, we are hugely excited to launch the solid gold Raris card in acknowledgement of growing consumer demands for unique and luxury payments cards," Anne Jessopp, CEO of the Royal Mint, said in a statement Friday.

"In association with Mastercard and Accomplish Financial, Raris – the first payment card manufactured by The Royal Mint – is a combination over a 1,100 years of Royal Mint craftsmanship with tomorrow's payment technology."