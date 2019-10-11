Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing keeps posting record profits, but one analyst warns of uncertainty

U.S. stock futures traded higher after President Donald Trump issued positive remarks on the U.S.-China trade talks.Marketsread more
Bill McDermott was once a co-CEO of SAP, and so was his predecessor. The tradition continues as SAP looks to keep growing in cloud software.Technologyread more
General Motors is urging the United Auto Workers to agree to "around-the-clock" bargaining in an attempt to reach a tentative agreement and potentially end the union's strike...Autosread more
Many analysts have low expectations for what the U.S. and China could achieve in this week's trade talks.World Economyread more
The firm, which owns apparel giant Uniqlo, said Thursday that it had booked record profit for the third-straight year, sending shares higher in Friday trading.Retailread more
SAP said on Thursday that Bill McDermott is stepping down as CEO. Board members Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein have been appointed co-CEOs.Technologyread more
For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.Marketsread more
Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is set to outline the government's spending plans for 2020 on Friday.Asia Economyread more
Vir Biotechnology priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $20 a share on Thursday, at the bottom end of expectations, a fresh blow for SoftBank's Vision Fund, owner of 21%...Technologyread more
SpaceX is in the final stages of developing the capsule it will use to launch astronauts and has spent significantly toward that goal.Investing in Spaceread more
Apple has been playing a careful game of politics with China for the last few years. China is one of the company's most important markets.Technologyread more
Japan's Fast Retailing could see a "period of slow growth" despite recently announcing record profits, according to one analyst that spoke to CNBC on Friday.
The firm, which owns apparel giant Uniqlo, said Thursday that it had booked record profit for the third-straight year, sending shares about 2.5% higher in Friday trading. Operating profit rose 9.1% in the year ended Aug. 31, in line with market expectations.
But the retailer's profit forecast missed expectations. Fast Retailing projected operating profits would grow 6.7% in fiscal 2020, well below the 15% growth analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated.
"It's a great, great name, great brand but there's a lot of uncertainty," Peter Boardman, managing director at NWQ Investment Management, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday. "Things are slowing down."
Recent data have pointed to a slowing Chinese economy after years of rapid growth, with concerns that the worst may not be over.
"Remember, 35% of their profits come out of China. So any sort of slowdown in China is certainly negatively affecting Fast Retailing or Uniqlo," Boardman said.
China has been a major growth market for Fast Retailing. Earlier this year, the retailer said it expects sales from the greater China region to hit 1 trillion yen (about $9.26 billion) by fiscal 2022. That would be nearly double the 502.5 billion yen (roughly $4.65 billion) in sales the company reported for fiscal 2019.
Fast Retailing also faces challenges stemming from Tokyo's ongoing trade dispute with Seoul, which has resulted in South Korean consumers boycotting Japanese products. That's a risk that Fast Retailing Chief Executive Tadashi Yanai highlighted as "serious."
In fiscal 2019, the company said its South Korea business reported a decline in both revenue and profit. Fast Retailing also forecast "large declines" in the country for fiscal 2020.
NWQ's Boardman said South Korea accounts for about 3% of Fast Retailing's revenues, a figure that was "not material" but at the same time a "significant amount of money."
Going forward, Boardman said the pace of new store openings will be "a lot slower" than before, but added that it was "just a sign of a maturing company."
But Boardman said there's growth opportunity in the firm's efforts both online and in India.
"Currently about 12% of revenues are online, they want to grow that to 30%," he said. "That certainly is a great opportunity but it's a slow opportunity and probably won't grow as quickly."
"It's really tough for a lot of retailers to go online," Boardman said, as a lot of it is around "branding" and the ability for firms to compete against online retail giants like Amazon and Rakuten.
"Fast Retailing has enough of a brand to be able ... to be successful," the analyst said. "Their products are great, their product line-up is great."
The company also recently opened its first store in India, a country that Boardman said is a "great opportunity."
"They have low priced products to be able to attract Indians but it's still very early days," he said, noting that Fast Retailing "wasn't that successful" in its past attempts to "aggressively grow" in Europe.
"It's gonna be a 10-year opportunity but ... you have to start somewhere," he said.