Treasury yields tick lower amid US-China trade talks

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

A pause in US-China trade war would be a 'big relief' to markets,...

Many analysts have low expectations for what the U.S. and China could achieve in this week's trade talks.

World Economyread more

SAP's new CEOs shake off recession and trade war risks as Bill...

In an interview with CNBC, SAP co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein pointed to the firm's third quarter numbers, which saw revenue up 13% year-on-year, to highlight the...

Technologyread more

SAP sticks to tradition with dual CEO appointments as McDermott...

Bill McDermott was once a co-CEO of SAP, and so was his predecessor. The tradition continues as SAP looks to keep growing in cloud software.

Technologyread more

Stock futures rise after optimistic Trump comments on US-China...

U.S. stock index futures were higher Friday morning, after President Donald Trump issued positive remarks on the U.S.-China trade talks.

Marketsread more

Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing faces uncertainty despite record...

The firm, which owns apparel giant Uniqlo, said Thursday that it had booked record profit for the third-straight year, sending shares higher in Friday trading.

Retailread more

These stocks are the trade talk 'tells' with prices to move first

For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.

Marketsread more

GM urges UAW to engage in 'around-the-clock' bargaining to reach...

General Motors is urging the United Auto Workers to agree to "around-the-clock" bargaining in an attempt to reach a tentative agreement and potentially end the union's strike...

Autosread more

SAP CEO Bill McDermott stepping down after nine years leading...

SAP said on Thursday that Bill McDermott is stepping down as CEO. Board members Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein have been appointed co-CEOs.

Technologyread more

Malaysia may set aside its belt-tightening plans to save its...

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is set to outline the government's spending plans for 2020 on Friday.

Asia Economyread more

SoftBank-backed Vir Biotechnology prices IPO at low end of...

Vir Biotechnology priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $20 a share on Thursday, at the bottom end of expectations, a fresh blow for SoftBank's Vision Fund, owner of 21%...

Technologyread more

SpaceX has spent 'hundreds of millions' extra in building...

SpaceX is in the final stages of developing the capsule it will use to launch astronauts and has spent significantly toward that goal.

Investing in Spaceread more

Apple deferred to the Chinese government long before the Hong...

Apple has been playing a careful game of politics with China for the last few years. China is one of the company's most important markets.

Technologyread more
Bonds

Treasury yields tick lower amid US-China trade talks

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • Market focus is largely attuned to trade developments, with U.S. President Donald Trump due to meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Friday.
  • On the data front, U.S. import and export price data for September is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

U.S. government debt prices were reversed course to tick lower Friday morning, as investors monitor progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

At around 3:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.6526%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.1453%.

Market focus is largely attuned to trade developments, with U.S. President Donald Trump due to meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Friday.

President Trump called talks between high-level officials from the world's two largest economies on Thursday "very, very good."

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday unveiled a final package of rules loosening the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on foreign and U.S. banks in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday that the U.S. economy will likely avert a serious downturn despite trade and global slowdown risks, advocating against any further rate cuts from the central bank.

On the data front, U.S. import and export price data for September is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

No Treasury auctions are scheduled for Friday.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.