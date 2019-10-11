Treasury yields tick lower amid US-China trade talks

Many analysts have low expectations for what the U.S. and China could achieve in this week's trade talks.World Economyread more
In an interview with CNBC, SAP co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein pointed to the firm's third quarter numbers, which saw revenue up 13% year-on-year, to highlight the...
Bill McDermott was once a co-CEO of SAP, and so was his predecessor. The tradition continues as SAP looks to keep growing in cloud software.
U.S. stock index futures were higher Friday morning, after President Donald Trump issued positive remarks on the U.S.-China trade talks.
The firm, which owns apparel giant Uniqlo, said Thursday that it had booked record profit for the third-straight year, sending shares higher in Friday trading.
For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.
General Motors is urging the United Auto Workers to agree to "around-the-clock" bargaining in an attempt to reach a tentative agreement and potentially end the union's strike...
SAP said on Thursday that Bill McDermott is stepping down as CEO. Board members Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein have been appointed co-CEOs.
Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is set to outline the government's spending plans for 2020 on Friday.
Vir Biotechnology priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $20 a share on Thursday, at the bottom end of expectations, a fresh blow for SoftBank's Vision Fund, owner of 21%...
SpaceX is in the final stages of developing the capsule it will use to launch astronauts and has spent significantly toward that goal.
U.S. government debt prices were reversed course to tick lower Friday morning, as investors monitor progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China.
At around 3:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.6526%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.1453%.
Market focus is largely attuned to trade developments, with U.S. President Donald Trump due to meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Friday.
President Trump called talks between high-level officials from the world's two largest economies on Thursday "very, very good."
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday unveiled a final package of rules loosening the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on foreign and U.S. banks in the wake of the global financial crisis.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday that the U.S. economy will likely avert a serious downturn despite trade and global slowdown risks, advocating against any further rate cuts from the central bank.
On the data front, U.S. import and export price data for September is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
No Treasury auctions are scheduled for Friday.