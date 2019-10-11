Skip Navigation
Trump says US has come to a substantial phase one deal with China

Mnuchin also said that the U.S. won't impose a new round of tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, which were set to go into effect Oct. 15.

US says China tariffs scheduled to rise on Tuesday suspended; no...

The announcement came as President Donald Trump said there is a "very substantial phase one deal" between the two superpowers after high level talks this week.

Facebook's libra cryptocurrency coalition is falling apart

The news comes one week after PayPal announced its withdrawal as government regulators continue to scrutinize the plans.

Trump says the Fed should cut rates anyway even after trade deal

Trump says the Federal Reserve should still lower interest rates even though China and the U.S. agreed to the first part of a trade deal.

Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The major indexes rallied to end the week as the Trump administration struck, what it called, a substantial trade deal with China.

Dow jumps after Trump says US has trade deal with China that will...

Stocks rallied after Donald Trump said China and the U.S. reached the first phase of a trade deal that delays tariff hikes.

Trump administration clears the way for sanctions on Turkey

Trump signed an order clearing the way for sanctions, though the U.S. will not move yet to punish Turkey after the country's offensive in northern Syria.

Fox News chief anchor Shepard Smith leaving the conservative...

Shepard Smith's afternoon show on Friday was his last appearance on Fox News. It came a day after President Donald Trump criticized Smith — again — on Twitter.

FDA approves new Eli Lilly drug to 'resolve' migraine pain in two...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to help prevent migraines on Thursday. The drug, Reyvow, was developed by Eli Lilly and Co. and has proven effective in...

Profits expected to fall as earnings season kicks off in the week...

When the third-quarter earnings season kicks off in the coming week, it is likely to expose the trade war's impact on corporate bottom lines.

Fast-moving wildfire kills at least 1, destroys homes north of...

A fast-moving wildfire fueled by dry Pacific winds engulfed houses, roads and wooded areas near Los Angeles on Friday morning, killing at least one person and forcing some...

Trump says 'good things' happening at China trade talks, 'warmer...

President Donald Trump strikes an optimistic tone on the trade talks with China.

Markets

Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Fred Imbert@foimbert

Dow Jones Industrial Average rallies 319 points

The Dow jumped 319.92 points, or 1.21% to 26,816.59. The S&P 500 gained 1.09% to close at 2,970.27. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.34% to 8,057.04. The major indexes rallied to end the week as the Trump administration struck, what it called, a substantial trade deal with China.

Trade progress boosts stocks

President Donald Trump said China and the U.S. agreed to the first phase of a broader trade deal. He said the terms of that phase will be written over the next three weeks. Stocks hit their session highs on that comment, with the Dow briefly rallying more than 500 points.

As part of this first phase, China will buy between $40 billion and $50 billion worth of U.S. agricultural products. Trump also said the deal includes agreements on foreign-exchange issues with China. In exchange, the U.S. agreed to hold off on tariff hikes that were set to take effect Tuesday.  However, the indexes fell from their highs before the close after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said a decision had not been made over additional tariffs set for December.

Apple hits all-time high, Roku surges

Apple shares climbed 2.66% to hit a record high. With Friday's gains, Apple is up around 50% year to date. Roku surged 4.71% after Citadel Securities disclosed a 5% stake in the streaming-device maker. Roku also got a boost from an RBC Capital Markets upgrade.

What happens next?

Investors will turn their attention towards the corporate earnings season as a slew of major banks including Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase and Citigroup — are scheduled to report their quarterly results.

