Boris Johnson will reportedly ask MPs to back any Brexit deal secured from EU

Wall Street has doubts after partial trade deal

Today's rally clearly indicates that the market is happy for the moment with just a partial deal. But the Dow gave up 200 of its 500-point gain in the final half hour as...

Trump says the US has come to a substantial phase one deal with...

Mnuchin said that the U.S. won't impose a new round of tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, which were set to go into effect Oct. 15.

Turkish forces capture center of key Syrian border town

Turkish forces captured a key Syrian border town under heavy bombardment Saturday.

4 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Brooklyn, police say

New York City police say four people have been killed in a shooting in Brooklyn that also injured three others.

President Trump tweets that Acting Secretary of Homeland Security...

President Donald Trump said in a tweet Friday that acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is stepping down.

We really don't know where the US is on Syria, Saudi prince says

U.S. foreign policy in places like Syria has been "contradictory," according to the former chief of Saudi Arabia's intelligence services.

Boeing CEO loses chairman role to focus on 737 Max crisis

Boeing's board removed CEO Dennis Muilenburg as chairman amid the fall out of two 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people.

Blizzard reduces ban for gamer it punished for backing Hong Kong...

Blizzard insisted that its initial decision to ban "Hearthstone" player Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai was not influenced by the company's relationships in China.

One killed in Japan as typhoon approaches capital, millions...

One man was killed and more than 3 million people were advised to evacuate as a powerful typhoon bore down on the Japanese capital on Saturday, bringing with it the heaviest...

These stocks are the biggest winners if US can complete China...

The U.S. and China agreed on a "substantial phase one" trade deal that delays tariff hikes set to kick in next week.

US says China tariffs scheduled to rise on Tuesday are suspended

The announcement came as President Donald Trump said there is a "very substantial phase one deal" between the two superpowers after high-level talks this week.

Facebook's libra cryptocurrency coalition is falling apart

The news comes one week after PayPal announced its withdrawal as government regulators continue to scrutinize the plans.

Europe Markets

Boris Johnson will reportedly ask MPs to back any Brexit deal secured from EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons, London, after judges at the Supreme Court ruled that his advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful.
House of Commons - PA Images | PA Images | Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask parliament to back any Brexit deal that he secures from the European Union within 24 hours of the European summit next week, the Times reported on Saturday.

Johnson will introduce a motion on Saturday for a vote asking lawmakers to back any agreement he secures from EU at the Oct. 17-18 summit, along with the terms of the Benn act, which mandates him to seek an extension if a deal is not reached, the newspaper said.

The European Union agreed on Friday to enter intense talks with Britain to try to break the deadlock over Brexit, lifting financial markets with a sign that a deal could be done before the Oct. 31 deadline.

VIDEO1:3401:34
Pound posts best 2-day gain in a decade amid Brexit progress
The Exchange