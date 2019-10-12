Skip Navigation
Macro headwinds are a buying opportunity for these stocks, Wall Street analysts say

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • CNBC examined Wall Street research to find stocks analysts say are buying opportunities despite macro headwinds.
  • Stocks include JD.com, UPS, Easterly Government Properties, Pepsi and Lennar.
United Parcel Service (UPS) driver pushes a dolly of packages towards a delivery van on a street in New York.
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

There may be a lot of macro uncertainty swirling in the air but Wall Street analysts said this week there's still definitely plenty of quality companies for investors to examine.

CNBC looked at some of the most recent Wall Street research in search of stocks that analysts say present buying opportunities despite the ongoing macro headwinds. Stocks include JD.com, UPS, Easterly Government Properties, Pepsi and Lennar.