Russian wealth fund chief points to Saudi Arabia as a precedent for repairing relations with the US

The head of Russia's $10 billion state investment vehicle is optimistic about repairing relations with Washington, he told CNBC on Sunday, pointing to Moscow's growing bond with Saudi Arabia as a precedent.

Russia isn't trying to fill a void in the Middle East left by what some describe as an inward-turning America, Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of Russia's sovereign wealth fund (RDIF) told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Riyadh. He insisted that Russia's growing investments in and trade with Saudi Arabia should be seen as "building bridges" rather than engaging the strategic competition that many in the West regularly warn about.

"Really we are not talking about, you know, the strategic partnerships that Saudi has with the U.S., and what we are doing is not against the U.S. It's actually building something that is very positive," Dmitriev said. "And building something that helps Saudi economy, Russian economy -- and builds the friendship between our nations."

The CEO's comments come at a time of frigid relations between the U.S. and Russia, as the latter remains under U.S. sanctions and has been accused by the U.S. intelligence community of meddling in the 2016 election and posing a continued threat to the presidential election in 2020.

Dmitriev pointed to his country's blossoming friendship with Saudi Arabia — something that only four years ago was in serious doubt, given the animosity between the two during the Cold War. The last few years, by contrast, have seen the creation of a historic oil production alliance led by Riyadh and Moscow, increased trade and investment, and the first state visit by a Saudi monarch to Russia.