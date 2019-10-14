94% of the time when this happens, stocks are a winning bet over bonds

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

China wants another round of talks before signing trade deal,...

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He could be sent before month's end to iron out phase one, a source tells CNBC's Kayla Tausche.

Marketsread more

Booking Holdings becomes the latest company to abandon Facebook's...

Online travel company Booking Holdings has dropped out of Facebook's libra, joining a growing list of firms who have exited the embattled cryptocurrency project.

Technologyread more

Mnuchin says tariffs likely to rise in December if there's no...

"But I expect we'll have a deal," Mnuchin tells CNBC.

Politicsread more

Apple's 'key growth driver' in 2020 will be a new $399 iPhone,...

Apple will release the iPhone SE2 early next year for $399, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says.

Tech Driversread more

Bernie Sanders unveils plan to raise corporate rate to 35%, ban...

Sanders, who is recovering from a heart attack, reveals the new tax plan a day before the third Democratic debate.

2020 Electionsread more

Goldman Sachs is expected to report hits from sinking WeWork,...

Investors are set to scrutinize results from Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Chase as banks report third-quarter results starting Tuesday.

Financeread more

Morgan Stanley slashes Netflix price target by $50, but remains...

Morgan Stanley slashed its price target on Netflix to $400 per share from $450 per share, but kept its overweight rating on the stock.

Pro Analysisread more

Hundreds of ISIS prisoners are escaping from Syrian camps amid...

There are at least 10,000 Islamic State prisoners in several camps across northeastern Syria, according to Kurdish and U.S. officials.

Politicsread more

US-China deal fails to 'clear the air' for companies to start...

Wall Street analysts were largely skeptical of Trump's announcement on Friday of a substantial trade deal.

Marketsread more

Here are the winners of the Nobel prize in economics and why they...

The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for their research and work on tackling global poverty.

Economyread more

VC firm with ties to Charles Koch expected to reach $100 million...

Trust Ventures targets tech companies tackling broad public issues but facing high regulatory barriers.

Politicsread more

CBO says Pelosi's drug pricing plan saves Medicare $345 billion...

The savings wouldn't begin until 2023, assuming the bill gets passed by the House and Senate and signed by President Donald Trump before end of this year, the CBO says.

Health and Scienceread more
Investing

94% of the time when this happens, stocks are a winning bet over bonds

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • "Stocks are a 'no brainer' vs. bonds," Bank of America Merrill Lynch says.
  • In August, the dividend yield for the S&P 500 was higher than the yield on a 10-year Treasury for the first time since 2016.
  • "Historically, 94% of the instances in which this has happened in the past, stocks have outperformed bonds over the next 12 months," Bank of America says.
A trader works in S&P 500 stock index options pit at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) in Chicago, Illinois.
Jim Young | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A rare phenomenon with a great track record is taking place in the market and it shows that U.S. stocks offer much more value than bonds.

In August, the dividend yield for the S&P 500 index, at 1.89%, was higher than the yield of a 10-year Treasury, at 1.5%, for the first time since 2016. According to Bank of America, stocks have significantly outperformed bonds 94% of the time that this has happened historically.

"Stocks are a 'no brainer' vs. bonds," Bank of America analyst Savita Subramanian wrote to investors on Monday about the phenomenon.

Subramanian's note features as further evidence for Bank of America's position that U.S. investors should favor stocks over bonds more than they historically do. Typical wisdom has investors make use of a "60/40" portfolio, which allocates 60% of investment to stocks and 40% to bonds. And, with the S&P 500 trading just 2% higher over the last six months, investors may be tempted to stick to that strategy.

But Bank of America's finding points out that, even without the price changing, investors should much more heavily favor stocks for the dividend yield.

"Stocks still look cheap on growth and cash flow," Subramanian said.

– CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.