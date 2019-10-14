Bernie Sanders unveils plan to raise corporate tax rate to 35% and ban stock buybacks

Vermont senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders campaigns at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders introduced a plan on Monday that would reverse President Donald Trump's tax cuts for businesses and return the corporate tax rate to 35% from its current 21%.

The Corporate Accountability and Democracy Plan would also eliminate many of the tax breaks and loopholes in the tax code and do away with off-shore tax havens.

Other highlights:

"Democratize Corporate Boards. Under this plan, 45% of the board of directors in any large corporation with at least $100 million in annual revenue, corporations with at least $100 million in balance sheet total, and all publicly traded companies will be directly elected by the firm's workers – similar to what happens under 'employee co-determination' in Germany, which long has had one of the most productive and successful economies in the world.

Under this plan, 45% of the board of directors in any large corporation with at least $100 million in annual revenue, corporations with at least $100 million in balance sheet total, and all publicly traded companies will be directly elected by the firm's workers – similar to what happens under 'employee co-determination' in Germany, which long has had one of the most productive and successful economies in the world. "Require Federal 'Stakeholder' Charters for Large Companies. Under this plan, U.S. corporations with more than $100 million in annual revenue, corporations with at least $100 million in balance sheet total, and all publicly traded companies must obtain a federal charter from a newly established Bureau of Corporate Governance at the Department of Commerce. This new federal charter will require corporate boards to consider the interests of all of the stakeholders in a company – including workers, customers, shareholders, and the communities in which the corporation operates.

Under this plan, U.S. corporations with more than $100 million in annual revenue, corporations with at least $100 million in balance sheet total, and all publicly traded companies must obtain a federal charter from a newly established Bureau of Corporate Governance at the Department of Commerce. This new federal charter will require corporate boards to consider the interests of all of the stakeholders in a company – including workers, customers, shareholders, and the communities in which the corporation operates. "Ban Stock Buybacks. Under this plan, large-scale stock buybacks will be treated like stock manipulation, just as they were before 1982. This will be done by repealing the Securities and Exchange Commission's misguided Rule 10b-18. Since Trump signed his tax plan into law, corporations have announced over $1 trillion in stock repurchases which provide absolutely no benefit to the job-creating productive economy. These buybacks are nothing more than stock price manipulation and must be treated as such.

Under this plan, large-scale stock buybacks will be treated like stock manipulation, just as they were before 1982. This will be done by repealing the Securities and Exchange Commission's misguided Rule 10b-18. Since Trump signed his tax plan into law, corporations have announced over $1 trillion in stock repurchases which provide absolutely no benefit to the job-creating productive economy. These buybacks are nothing more than stock price manipulation and must be treated as such. "Diversify Corporations. Under this plan, we will develop rules to diversify corporate boards by ensuring a significant portion of every board be comprised of people from historically underrepresented groups (e.g. marginalized by gender, race, ethnicity, religion, disability or sexuality). And we will require every corporation to complete an annual report that gives the compensation, gender, and racial composition of board and employees."

The plan "will give workers an ownership stake in the companies they work for, break up corrupt corporate mergers and monopolies, and finally make corporations pay their fair share," the Vermont independent senator's campaign website said. "When Bernie is president, we're going to put an end to the corporate greed ruining our country once and for all."

According to the website, the plan would also require companies that are publicly traded or have at least $100 million in annual revenue or at least $100 million in their balance sheet total to give workers 2% of their stock until employees own at least 20 percent of the company.

Sanders, who is recovering from a heart attack, revealed the plan a day before the third Democratic debate that takes place Tuesday night.

Sanders, who considers himself a democratic socialist, has vowed to continue his candidacy, but he has slipped in the polls in recent months, falling behind rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in many polls.

While the two are often lumped together as progressives, he is trying to accentuate the differences between himself and Warren, saying in an interview with ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that she is a capitalist and he is not.

"There are differences between Elizabeth and myself," he told ABC. "Elizabeth, I think, as you know, has said that she is a capitalist through her bones. I'm not."

Warren did not immediately respond to a request for comment.