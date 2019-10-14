Bernie Sanders unveils plan to raise corporate tax rate to 35% and ban stock buybacks

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders introduced a plan on Monday that would reverse President Donald Trump's tax cuts for businesses and return the corporate tax rate to 35% from its current 21%.
The Corporate Accountability and Democracy Plan would also eliminate many of the tax breaks and loopholes in the tax code and do away with off-shore tax havens.
Other highlights:
The plan "will give workers an ownership stake in the companies they work for, break up corrupt corporate mergers and monopolies, and finally make corporations pay their fair share," the Vermont independent senator's campaign website said. "When Bernie is president, we're going to put an end to the corporate greed ruining our country once and for all."
According to the website, the plan would also require companies that are publicly traded or have at least $100 million in annual revenue or at least $100 million in their balance sheet total to give workers 2% of their stock until employees own at least 20 percent of the company.
Sanders, who is recovering from a heart attack, revealed the plan a day before the third Democratic debate that takes place Tuesday night.
Sanders, who considers himself a democratic socialist, has vowed to continue his candidacy, but he has slipped in the polls in recent months, falling behind rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in many polls.
While the two are often lumped together as progressives, he is trying to accentuate the differences between himself and Warren, saying in an interview with ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that she is a capitalist and he is not.
"There are differences between Elizabeth and myself," he told ABC. "Elizabeth, I think, as you know, has said that she is a capitalist through her bones. I'm not."
Warren did not immediately respond to a request for comment.