Deepak Chopra meditation: Shake off your financial stress in 90 seconds

If you are feeling anxiety over money or the markets, you may want to think about meditation.

Health and wellness expert Deepak Chopra thinks it is the best way to address stress — and in turn, help both your mental and physical health.

Even if you don't have a lot of time, even a minute or so can help. Take 90 seconds to watch and listen as Chopra guides you through a meditation to help you de-stress.

