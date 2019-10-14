Goldman Sachs stays bullish on the British pound, predicts Brexit deal success

Analysts at Goldman Sachs are maintaining a recommendation to buy sterling, projecting that the pound could rise to $1.30 in the event of a Brexit deal before the October 31 deadline.

In a note published over the weekend, Co-Head of Global Foreign Exchange and Emerging Market Strategy Zach Pandl told investors that despite Friday's substantial rally upon hopes of a Brexit deal, sterling likely has "further to run," and retained the $1.30 price target initially set on October 4.

The currency fell by around 0.7% against the U.S. dollar on Monday morning as the U.K. and the European Union enter a critical week of negotiations, with both parties looking to hammer out a Brexit deal before the end of the month.

Hopes of a resolution were dampened over the weekend with several British media outlets reporting that EU negotiators did not believe talks had yet yielded significant progress.

A two-day EU summit commences on Thursday October 17, and if no deal is agreed by October 19, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is legally bound to request an extension, contrary to one of his key promises upon taking office.