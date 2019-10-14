How Kohl's is trying to keep its stores fresh ahead of the holidays

Kohl's says it will swap out the six brands featured in the "Curated by Kohl's" spaces on a quarterly basis.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Kohl's stores are getting a bit of a refresh and are being infused with new brands ahead of this holiday season.

At a Kohl's store here, the retailer has rolled out a space called "Curated by Kohl's," to be heading to 50 of Kohl's roughly 1,100 locations nationwide. It features six brands, including lingerie maker Adore Me and card marker Lovepop. And in these spaces, Kohl's is working with Facebook — and its massive database of brands that advertise on the social media platform and Instagram — to help market the brands and choose what might rotate in next.

Also in the Jersey City store is a new "Outfit Bar" setup, spanning about 600 square feet, where Kohl's is testing pulling together outfits on mannequins to try to encourage younger female customers to buy entire looks, shoes and accessories. Again, it's currently testing this in 50 locations across the chain.

Kohl's also just this month launched additional private labels, including one designed by HGTV's 'Property Brothers' stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, to fill spaces in stores where the company believes it can sell more — and at better margins by creating those brands in house.

"We feel strongly that we want to become more known for discovery ... it's more opportune to launch new brands," said Kohl's Chief Merchandising Officer Doug Howe during an interview here. "It's important for our new customers, but we are doing it for our existing customers as well ... to be able to have this pipeline of newness."

"Newness" is exactly how Kohl's describes what it's investing in today. CEO Michelle Gass used the word 11 times on the retailer's earnings conference call in August.

And the hope would be these "newness" initiatives can give Kohl's a needed boost to sales. The company hasn't been immune to the trend of more shoppers turning directly to their favorite brands to buy things, bypassing retailers. Kohl's knows it has to give people a reason to shop there.

In its latest reported quarter, sales at Kohl's stores open for at least 12 months were down 2.9%, worse than analysts were expecting. Quarterly sales of $4.17 billion also missed Street expectations.

Kohl's shares have fallen about 23% this year, bringing the company's market cap to about $8.1 billion.

"Stores remain critical to our success and we continue to invest to elevate the overall experience," Gass said during a call with analysts. "A big part of how customers are experiencing a modernized Kohl's is through the introduction of new brands and merchandising concept, and we'll continue to drive that forward."

The company admitted its home business under-performed during the latest quarter, dragging down overall results. But Gass said Kohl's expects that the "newness" coming to stores will help turn things around.