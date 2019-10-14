Hundreds of ISIS prisoners are escaping from camps in northern Syria amid Turkish offensive

Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, in a picture taken from the Turkish side of the border in Ceylanpinar on October 11, 2019, on the third day of Turkey's military operation against Kurdish forces. Ozan Kose | AFP | Getty Images

DUBAI — Islamic State fighters are seizing a chance to escape and regroup as U.S.-allied Kurdish forces turn their attention from guarding thousands of captive extremists to defending themselves from an ongoing Turkish assault. More than 800 suspected IS detainees escaped the Ayn Issa camp in northern Syria on Sunday, Kurdish forces said in a statement, five days into Turkey's military incursion into the region. Jelal Ayaf, co-chair of Ayn Issa camp, told local media that 859 people "successfully escaped" the section of the camp holding foreign nationals. He also said that attacks were already being carried out by "sleeper cells" that had emerged from inside the camp, which holds IS prisoners, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and families or affiliates of IS fighters. While some of the escaped could be recaptured, he described the situation in the camp as "very volatile." CNBC could not independently verify the numbers. There are at least 10,000 Islamic State prisoners in several camps across northeastern Syria, according to Kurdish and U.S. officials, some 2,000 of which are foreign fighters, the rest Iraqi and Syrian. As Turkish jets bombard the area, many of the personnel responsible for containing those prisoners are being forced to the front to defend themselves or their families, Kurdish forces say.

'They are forced to defend their families'

The news comes as the Turkish military expands its offensive into Syria, which began shortly after President Donald Trump announced a U.S. troop withdrawal from the Turkish-Syrian border area and handed responsibility for the area — and the IS fighters within it — to Ankara. Turkey views the Kurdish fighters as a security threat and indistinguishable from a separate Kurdish terrorist group that has waged a decades-long counterinsurgency inside Turkey. Trump's move triggered swift condemnation from both Republicans and Democrats for what critics say is leaving the Kurdish forces — who suffered heavy losses fighting alongside the U.S. in the counter-IS campaign — to fend for themselves alone against a Turkish onslaught aimed at clearing them from the region.

Kurdish forces and activists say more than 100 people have died so far from Turkish artillery fire and airstrikes, while some 130,000 people have already been displaced, according to the UN. Trump has defended his decision as part of his drive to end U.S. engagement in Middle Eastern wars, but security experts and aid groups warn of an IS revival and a humanitarian disaster. Gen. Mazloum Kobani, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, told NBC News in an interview last week that guarding the IS prisoners in Syria is now a "second priority." "All their families are located in the border area," he said of the Kurdish forces normally tasked with securing the detention camps. "So they are forced to defend their families." "This is a very big problem," Kobani told NBC. "Nobody has helped in this regard."

'IS 2.0'

In a move that highlights the Kurds' desperation, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) — the predominantly Kurdish collection of U.S.-backed militia groups that battled IS and have come to govern northern Syria — announced they'd struck a deal with the Iranian- and Russian-backed government of Syrian President Bashar al Assad. "An agreement has been reached with the Syrian government — whose duty it is to protect the country's borders and preserve Syrian sovereignty — for the Syrian Army to enter and deploy along the Syrian-Turkish border to help the SDF stop this aggression" by Turkey, the SDF said in a statement on Sunday.