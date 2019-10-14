Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says libra backers dropped out because the project is 'not ready' to meet regulatory standards

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He could be sent before month's end to iron out phase one, a source tells CNBC's Kayla Tausche.Marketsread more
Online travel company Booking Holdings has dropped out of Facebook's libra, joining a growing list of firms who have exited the embattled cryptocurrency project.Technologyread more
"But I expect we'll have a deal," Mnuchin tells CNBC.Politicsread more
Apple will release the iPhone SE2 early next year for $399, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says.Tech Driversread more
Sanders, who is recovering from a heart attack, reveals the new tax plan a day before the third Democratic debate.2020 Electionsread more
Investors are set to scrutinize results from Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Chase as banks report third-quarter results starting Tuesday.Financeread more
Morgan Stanley slashed its price target on Netflix to $400 per share from $450 per share, but kept its overweight rating on the stock.Pro Analysisread more
There are at least 10,000 Islamic State prisoners in several camps across northeastern Syria, according to Kurdish and U.S. officials.Politicsread more
Wall Street analysts were largely skeptical of Trump's announcement on Friday of a substantial trade deal.Marketsread more
The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for their research and work on tackling global poverty.Economyread more
Trust Ventures targets tech companies tackling broad public issues but facing high regulatory barriers.Politicsread more
After six corporate backers of Facebook's libra cryptocurrency dropped out of the project, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday he thinks those companies may have feared government enforcement action.
In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Mnuchin said he met with libra representatives on multiple occasions and has been "very clear ... that if they don't meet ... our money-laundering standards and the standards that we have at [Financial Crimes Enforcement Network] that we would take enforcement actions against them. And I think they realized that they're not ready, they're not up to par. And I assume some of the partners got concerned and dropped out until they meet those standards."
On Friday, five more corporate backers joined PayPal in exiting the Libra Association, the nonprofit developed to govern the new cryptocurrency envisioned by Facebook. Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, eBay and Mercado Pago all announced they no longer intended to participate in the program, which originally had 28 corporate backers. The loss of five payments companies could be a particularly large blow to the project, which is already facing scrutiny from governments around the world. The announcements came before the first Libra Association Council meeting in Geneva on Monday.
Officials at the Treasury Department are not the only ones looking closely at libra. The House Financial Services Committee has called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on Oct. 23, his first time returning for an open congressional testimony since 2018, when he discussed the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Lawmakers were still left with questions after libra project lead David Marcus testified in July. Several representatives encouraged Facebook to abandon its plans until sufficient regulatory mechanisms were in place, but Facebook has not made such a firm commitment, though it said it does plan to address concerns from lawmakers.
Reached for comment, a Visa spokesperson pointed to the company's statement on Friday announcing that it would no longer join the Libra Association. In the statement, the spokesperson said, 'We will continue to evaluate and our ultimate decision will be determined by a number of factors, including the Association's ability to fully satisfy all requisite regulatory expectations."
Facebook, libra and the five other former corporate backers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Watch: CNBC's full interview with Secretary Steven Mnuchin on China trade progress