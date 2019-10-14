Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says libra backers dropped out because the project is 'not ready' to meet regulatory standards

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

China wants another round of talks before signing trade deal,...

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He could be sent before month's end to iron out phase one, a source tells CNBC's Kayla Tausche.

Marketsread more

Booking Holdings becomes the latest company to abandon Facebook's...

Online travel company Booking Holdings has dropped out of Facebook's libra, joining a growing list of firms who have exited the embattled cryptocurrency project.

Technologyread more

Mnuchin says tariffs likely to rise in December if there's no...

"But I expect we'll have a deal," Mnuchin tells CNBC.

Politicsread more

Apple's 'key growth driver' in 2020 will be a new $399 iPhone,...

Apple will release the iPhone SE2 early next year for $399, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says.

Tech Driversread more

Bernie Sanders unveils plan to raise corporate rate to 35%, ban...

Sanders, who is recovering from a heart attack, reveals the new tax plan a day before the third Democratic debate.

2020 Electionsread more

Goldman Sachs is expected to report hits from sinking WeWork,...

Investors are set to scrutinize results from Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Chase as banks report third-quarter results starting Tuesday.

Financeread more

Morgan Stanley slashes Netflix price target by $50, but remains...

Morgan Stanley slashed its price target on Netflix to $400 per share from $450 per share, but kept its overweight rating on the stock.

Pro Analysisread more

Hundreds of ISIS prisoners are escaping from Syrian camps amid...

There are at least 10,000 Islamic State prisoners in several camps across northeastern Syria, according to Kurdish and U.S. officials.

Politicsread more

US-China deal fails to 'clear the air' for companies to start...

Wall Street analysts were largely skeptical of Trump's announcement on Friday of a substantial trade deal.

Marketsread more

Here are the winners of the Nobel prize in economics and why they...

The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for their research and work on tackling global poverty.

Economyread more

VC firm with ties to Charles Koch expected to reach $100 million...

Trust Ventures targets tech companies tackling broad public issues but facing high regulatory barriers.

Politicsread more

CBO says Pelosi's drug pricing plan saves Medicare $345 billion...

The savings wouldn't begin until 2023, assuming the bill gets passed by the House and Senate and signed by President Donald Trump before end of this year, the CBO says.

Health and Scienceread more
Tech

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says libra backers dropped out because the project is 'not ready' to meet regulatory standards

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • On Friday, Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, eBay and Mercado Pago joined PayPal in announcing they would no longer be part of Facebook's libra cryptocurrency.
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he told libra representatives he would take action if the cryptocurrency didn't meet regulatory standards.
  • Mnuchin tells CNBC he thinks some libra backers "realized that they're not ready, they're not up to par."
Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin answers questions from the press after an interview on CNBC on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.
Sarah Silbiger | Reuters

After six corporate backers of Facebook's libra cryptocurrency dropped out of the project, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday he thinks those companies may have feared government enforcement action.

In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Mnuchin said he met with libra representatives on multiple occasions and has been "very clear ... that if they don't meet ... our money-laundering standards and the standards that we have at [Financial Crimes Enforcement Network] that we would take enforcement actions against them. And I think they realized that they're not ready, they're not up to par. And I assume some of the partners got concerned and dropped out until they meet those standards."

On Friday, five more corporate backers joined PayPal in exiting the Libra Association, the nonprofit developed to govern the new cryptocurrency envisioned by Facebook. Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, eBay and Mercado Pago all announced they no longer intended to participate in the program, which originally had 28 corporate backers. The loss of five payments companies could be a particularly large blow to the project, which is already facing scrutiny from governments around the world. The announcements came before the first Libra Association Council meeting in Geneva on Monday.

Officials at the Treasury Department are not the only ones looking closely at libra. The House Financial Services Committee has called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on Oct. 23, his first time returning for an open congressional testimony since 2018, when he discussed the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Lawmakers were still left with questions after libra project lead David Marcus testified in July. Several representatives encouraged Facebook to abandon its plans until sufficient regulatory mechanisms were in place, but Facebook has not made such a firm commitment, though it said it does plan to address concerns from lawmakers.

Reached for comment, a Visa spokesperson pointed to the company's statement on Friday announcing that it would no longer join the Libra Association. In the statement, the spokesperson said, 'We will continue to evaluate and our ultimate decision will be determined by a number of factors, including the Association's ability to fully satisfy all requisite regulatory expectations."

Facebook, libra and the five other former corporate backers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Watch: CNBC's full interview with Secretary Steven Mnuchin on China trade progress

VIDEO11:0411:04
Watch CNBC's full interview with Secretary Steven Mnuchin on China trade progress
Squawk Box