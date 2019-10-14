Morgan Stanley slashes Netflix price target by $50, but remains bullish on stock

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

China wants another round of talks before signing trade deal,...

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He could be sent before month's end to iron out phase one, a source tells CNBC's Kayla Tausche.

Marketsread more

Booking Holdings becomes the latest company to abandon Facebook's...

Online travel company Booking Holdings has dropped out of Facebook's libra, joining a growing list of firms who have exited the embattled cryptocurrency project.

Technologyread more

Mnuchin says tariffs likely to rise in December if there's no...

"But I expect we'll have a deal," Mnuchin tells CNBC.

Politicsread more

Apple's 'key growth driver' in 2020 will be a new $399 iPhone,...

Apple will release the iPhone SE2 early next year for $399, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says.

Tech Driversread more

Bernie Sanders unveils plan to raise corporate rate to 35%, ban...

Sanders, who is recovering from a heart attack, reveals the new tax plan a day before the third Democratic debate.

2020 Electionsread more

Goldman Sachs is expected to report hits from sinking WeWork,...

Investors are set to scrutinize results from Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Chase as banks report third-quarter results starting Tuesday.

Financeread more

Hundreds of ISIS prisoners are escaping from Syrian camps amid...

There are at least 10,000 Islamic State prisoners in several camps across northeastern Syria, according to Kurdish and U.S. officials.

Politicsread more

US-China deal fails to 'clear the air' for companies to start...

Wall Street analysts were largely skeptical of Trump's announcement on Friday of a substantial trade deal.

Marketsread more

Here are the winners of the Nobel prize in economics and why they...

The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for their research and work on tackling global poverty.

Economyread more

VC firm with ties to Charles Koch expected to reach $100 million...

Trust Ventures targets tech companies tackling broad public issues but facing high regulatory barriers.

Politicsread more

CBO says Pelosi's drug pricing plan saves Medicare $345 billion...

The savings wouldn't begin until 2023, assuming the bill gets passed by the House and Senate and signed by President Donald Trump before end of this year, the CBO says.

Health and Scienceread more

Morgan Stanley slashes Netflix price target by $50, but remains bullish on stock

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
A remote control is seen being held in front of a television running the Netflix application
Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Morgan Stanley slashed Netflix's price target, seemingly adding to the pile of Wall Street analysts and investors that are negative on the streaming company's stock. But the firm is still bullish on Netflix and is refuting "overblown" fears about the company's future.

The firm cut its price target on Netflix to $400 per share from $450 per share, but kept its overweight rating, with over 40% upside for the stock in its base case.