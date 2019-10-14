Morgan Stanley slashes Netflix price target by $50, but remains bullish on stock

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He could be sent before month's end to iron out phase one, a source tells CNBC's Kayla Tausche.Marketsread more
Online travel company Booking Holdings has dropped out of Facebook's libra, joining a growing list of firms who have exited the embattled cryptocurrency project.Technologyread more
"But I expect we'll have a deal," Mnuchin tells CNBC.Politicsread more
Apple will release the iPhone SE2 early next year for $399, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says.Tech Driversread more
Sanders, who is recovering from a heart attack, reveals the new tax plan a day before the third Democratic debate.2020 Electionsread more
Investors are set to scrutinize results from Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Chase as banks report third-quarter results starting Tuesday.Financeread more
Morgan Stanley slashed its price target on Netflix to $400 per share from $450 per share, but kept its overweight rating on the stock.Pro Analysisread more
There are at least 10,000 Islamic State prisoners in several camps across northeastern Syria, according to Kurdish and U.S. officials.Politicsread more
Wall Street analysts were largely skeptical of Trump's announcement on Friday of a substantial trade deal.Marketsread more
The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for their research and work on tackling global poverty.Economyread more
Trust Ventures targets tech companies tackling broad public issues but facing high regulatory barriers.Politicsread more
Morgan Stanley slashed Netflix's price target, seemingly adding to the pile of Wall Street analysts and investors that are negative on the streaming company's stock. But the firm is still bullish on Netflix and is refuting "overblown" fears about the company's future.
The firm cut its price target on Netflix to $400 per share from $450 per share, but kept its overweight rating, with over 40% upside for the stock in its base case.