Pioneers in fight against poverty win 2019 Nobel economics prize

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He could be sent before month's end to iron out phase one, a source tells CNBC's Kayla Tausche.Marketsread more
Bank of America says investors should still look to stocks for value rather than bonds.Investingread more
Online travel company Booking Holdings has dropped out of Facebook's libra, joining a growing list of firms who have exited the embattled cryptocurrency project.Technologyread more
"But I expect we'll have a deal," Mnuchin tells CNBC.Politicsread more
Kohl's stores are getting a bit of a refresh, and are being infused with new brands, ahead of this holiday season.Retailread more
Apple will release the iPhone SE2 early next year for $399, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says.Tech Driversread more
State polls show that Trump's standing has weakened in some states hurt by the trade war.2020 Electionsread more
Sanders, who is recovering from a heart attack, reveals the new tax plan a day before the third Democratic debate.2020 Electionsread more
Investors are set to scrutinize results from Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Chase as banks report third-quarter results starting Tuesday.Financeread more
Morgan Stanley slashed its price target on Netflix to $400 per share from $450 per share, but kept its overweight rating on the stock.Pro Analysisread more
There are at least 10,000 Islamic State prisoners in several camps across northeastern Syria, according to Kurdish and U.S. officials.Politicsread more
Economists Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize for their work in fighting global poverty, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.
French-American Duflo becomes only the second female economics winner in the prize's 50-year history, as well as the youngest at 46. She shared the award equally with Indian-born American Banerjee and Kremer, also of the United States.
The Academy said the work of the three economists had shown how the problem of poverty could be tackled by breaking it down into smaller and more precise questions in areas such as education and healthcare, making problems easier to tackle.
"As a direct result of one of their studies, more than five million Indian children have benefited from effective programs of remedial tutoring in school," the Academy said in a statement.
"Another example is the heavy subsidies for preventive healthcare that have been introduced in many countries."
The 9 million Swedish crown ($915,300) economics prize is a later addition to the five awards created in the will of industrialist and dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel, established by the Swedish central bank and first awarded in 1969.
Economics is the last of the awards to be announced with the winners for medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace having been unveiled over the course of last week.
The 2018 Nobel Economics Prize was jointly awarded to U.S. economists William Nordhaus and Paul Romer, pioneers in adapting the western economic growth model to focus on environmental issues and sharing the benefits of technology.
Nordhaus' recognition has proved controversial, with critics arguing the model he created to describe the interplay between the economy and the climate seriously underestimated climate change-related risks.