Operation Hope founder: 'I grew up in Compton' — without capitalism, 'I wouldn't be who I am'

John Hope Bryant, an advocate of economic empowerment through Operation Hope, wants Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., to know that he would not have been successful without capitalism.

"I think Bernie and Elizabeth mean well," Bryant said on CNBC on Monday, regarding their criticism of how capitalism has led to wealth inequality. However, he said, "We got to stop with the prosperity-or-pitchforks conversation."

Looking to put himself to the left of the bank-bashing and wealth-taxing Warren, Sanders told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, "Elizabeth, I think, as you know, has said that she is a capitalist through her bones. I'm not." Sanders describes himself as a democratic socialist.

In capitalist economies, such as in the U.S., free markets fuel growth. Socialist models, and stricter communist societies, rely on government planning to drive the economy.