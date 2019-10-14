Singapore's economy dodges technical recession after growing 0.6% in the third quarter

The U.S. had plans to hike duties on at least $250 billion in Chinese goods to 30% from 25% on Tuesday. Despite the partial trade deal, some banks on Sunday wrote that tariff...Marketsread more
The industry has pulled in $322 billion over the past six months, the fastest pace since the second half of 2008.Marketsread more
A technical recession occurs when there are two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.Asia Economyread more
The potential deal would shift Neumann's already diminished voting power to the Japanese conglomerate, according to the Journal.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump said that both sides reached a "very substantial phase one deal" that will address intellectual property and financial services concerns and include...Asia Marketsread more
On Friday, Zedd tweeted about the ban, and CNBC verified the claim with his publicist on Saturday.China Politicsread more
Hunter's vows to forgo any foreign work follow a slew of unsubstantiated attacks by President Donald Trump accusing him of corruption.Politicsread more
Apple, the company that created the modern-day smartphone, is relying on technology customers are already extremely familiar with, like cameras, and taking a backseat when it...Technologyread more
Fisher was initially defiant amid the backlash in an interview with Bloomberg, in which he said he had "given a lot of talks, a lot of times, in a lot of places and said stuff...Personal Financeread more
Airlines continue to delay when they plan to have the planes back again with no sign from regulators on when the planes will be approved again.Airlinesread more
Turkey's invasion of northeastern Syria began Wednesday after Trump ordered U.S. troops to pull back from the area.Politicsread more
Singapore's economy — often seen as a bellwether for global growth — avoided a technical recession after growing by 0.6% in the third quarter, compared to the previous three months.
That quarter-on-quarter expansion marked a reversal from the 3.3% decline in the April-to-June period, official advance estimates by the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Monday. On a year-on-year basis, Singapore's economy grew 0.1% in the third quarter.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected Singapore's gross domestic product from July to September to increase by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter and 0.3% year-on-year.
A technical recession happens when there are two consecutive quarters of economic contraction. Talks of a global recession have heightened in recent months as the U.S.-China trade war continued to drag on.
In a separate announcement on Monday, Singapore's central bank said it has eased monetary policy by reducing the slope of the Singapore dollar policy band — referred to as the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate, or S$NEER.
The central bank adjusts monetary policy by managing the exchange rate of the Singapore dollar against a basket of currencies of its major trading partners. The policy band's slope, width and center, as well as the currencies that the Singapore dollar is measured against, are not disclosed.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore announced Monday there's no change to the width and center of the Singapore dollar's trading band. That means the central bank has moderated the pace at which the local currency would appreciate against the basket of currencies.
Singapore, a tiny country in Southeast Asia, has one of the highest trade-to-GDP ratios in the world. That makes its economy highly sensitive to global trade flows and business cycles.
The country's small domestic market — with a total population of 5.7 million — means Singapore "will never be able to offset external demand slack," Song Seng Wun, an economist at Malaysian bank CIMB Private Banking, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday.
"All we can really do is try to protect jobs here," said Song, adding that it can be done by accelerating infrastructure and social spending.