Trump's Middle East strategy could free Putin to grasp a central role

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the remaining U.S. troops from northern Syria will play directly into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to several analysts.

The sudden pulling back of 1,000 U.S. soldiers in the area has freed Turkish forces and allied militia to carry out an offensive against Kurdish forces who had been allied with American troops in the fight against the so-called Islamic State.

According to NBC News, which cited U.S. intelligence, Turkey's forces have now teamed up with Arab militia which includes former members of IS and al-Qaeda to attack the Kurds. There are an estimated 2 million Kurds in northern Syria.

Trump and his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have threatened Turkey with "powerful" sanctions, should Ankara overreach in northern Syria. But in an apparent contradiction, Trump tweeted Sunday that whoever wants to fight for either Turkey or the Kurds, should be free to do so.

Speaking to CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Abu Dhabi Saturday, Saudi Arabian Prince Turki Al-Faisal said it was "surprising America would abandon her allies in Syria," adding that for the U.S. to "fold up their tents and silently fade away," was not the right thing to do.