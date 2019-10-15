Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to endorse Bernie Sanders for president

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., plans to endorse Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for president at a rally this coming weekend, NBC News reported Tuesday, citing an advisor to the Vermont senator.

The Washington Post first reported the expected endorsement, citing two people with knowledge of the freshman lawmaker's plans.

Ocasio-Cortez, at 30 years old, is among the youngest members of the House, while the 78-year-old Sanders is the oldest candidate in the 2020 race. Both candidates identify as democratic socialists and have called for a radical overhaul to the American economy.

Sanders, during the fourth Democratic primary debate Tuesday night, had teased that a "special guest" would be appearing at an upcoming campaign rally in Queens, where part of Ocasio-Cortez's congressional district is located.

Ocasio-Cortez is a freshman in the House, but quickly rose to national prominence as a firebrand of the progressive left and a target among conservatives, who have held hold her up as an unofficial leader of the Democratic Party.

Her expected endorsement of Sanders could make a significant difference in the 2020 contest. Warren, who has put forward a slew of progressive policies but calls herself a capitalist, is seen as fighting for some of the same voting blocs as Sanders.

In recent weeks, Warren's campaign has surged in national and primary state polls, putting her neck-and-neck with former Vice President Joe Biden.

The endorsement is also expected to come about three weeks after Sanders suffered a heart attack on the campaign trail.

"I'm healthy, I'm feeling great," Sanders said during the debate, to a round of applause.