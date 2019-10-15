'Big Short' Steve Eisman has a long position, too

Steve Eisman, an investor best known for shorting stocks, says he's betting long on Motorola Solutions Inc., a Schaumburg, Illinois-based company that provides communications systems for law enforcement and emergency responders.

"It's a little obscure," he said on CNBC's Fast Money on Monday. "What I really like about it is that it has very good management...it's an oligopoly, it's lightly regulated, and its business has gotten better over the last couple of years."

The stock is up more than 47% this year.

The company's customers, which include governments, municipalities, public safety agencies and first responders, as well as commercial and industrial clients, make it a safe play, Eisman said.

"I don't have to worry about China. I don't have to worry that much about a recession. It's about as idiosyncratic as long as you could imagine," he said.

Eisman is managing director and senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman. He's renowned for his bet against the subprime mortgage debt that helped spark the 2008 financial crisis. His story became the basis of the Michael Lewis' book, "The Big Short," which also became a movie.

Eisman told CNBC he doesn't see looming economic issues beyond the global industrial recession, which he says is not the same thing as a recession.

These days his short positions include Tesla, Deutsche Bank, and Zillow, which he calls "the most flawed business model he's ever seen."