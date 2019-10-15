DE Shaw gives searing indictment of waste at Emerson Electric, including fleet of 8 airplanes

D.E. Shaw, the $50 billion hedge fund that in recent years has engaged in shareholder activism along with its many other disciplines, will make public Tuesday something the market has already known for weeks: It has a more than 1% position in Emerson Electric and is embarking on a campaign to bring significant change to the industrial giant that includes asking the company to split its industrial automation business from its climate technology business, while embarking on a significant effort to cut costs.

While Emerson's stock price has already responded to stories of D.E. Shaw's potential activism, it's release Tuesday of a voluminous report outlining all the ways in which Emerson has failed shareholders over the last decade is its first public utterance since the reports of its potential activism first surfaced.

The report offers a searing indictment of Emerson's long time chief executive officer David Farr and of its board of directors, who have presided over a significant shortfall in total shareholder return over the last three, five and ten years when measured against Emerson's peers in the Automation or HVAC industries not to mention a 10-year year lag of 120% vs the S&P 500.

D.E. Shaw focuses on what it says is a history of poor capital allocation by the company since Farr took over as CEO. Since 2000, Emerson has spent nearly $14 billion of capital when accounting for M&A and CapEx but has only increased its EBITDA by $400 million over that period when accounting for its capital expenditures. The resulting 3% pre-tax return on incremental capital severely lags almost every one of its peers who post an average return of 11.4% during the same time period. One culprit for those poor returns on capital, D.E. Shaw maintains, is a cost structure that includes the highest level of SG&A expenses relative to sales among its peers and the lowest revenue per employee versus those same peers and a broader universe of industrial companies.