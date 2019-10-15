JP Morgan is set to report third-quarter earnings — here's what Wall Street expects

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase, speaking at the 2019 WEF in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 23rd, 2019.

J.P. Morgan Chase is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings before the opening bell Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

Earnings: $2.45 per share, a 4.7% increase from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv.

$2.45 per share, a 4.7% increase from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $28.5 billion, a 2.4% increase from a year earlier.

$28.5 billion, a 2.4% increase from a year earlier. Net Interest Margin: 2.41%.

2.41%. Trading Revenue: Equities $1.58 billion, Fixed Income $3.19 billion, according to FactSet.

J.P. Morgan is the first major bank to report earnings. The biggest U.S. lender by assets is closely watched as a proxy for the health of the industry's retail and investment banking businesses.

Banks have this year on worries the Federal Reserve's shift to easing rates will squeeze the industry's profit margins. The Fed cut rates twice in the third quarter to avert a slowdown, and banks including J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo warned last month that net interest income would be lower than earlier guidance.

Despite fears of an encroaching slowdown, the consumer has supported the U.S. economy, borrowing more and largely repaying debts on time. Analysts will scrutinize the bank's charge-offs for any signs of weakness in consumer and corporate borrowing.

Another area that will be closely watched is J.P. Morgan's trading desks. While CEO Jamie Dimon said last month that third-quarter trading revenue is expected to climb 10% from a year earlier, that figure is still 10% lower than the bank's results in the second quarter, when it posted $5.2 billion.

Finally, as a lead advisor and lender to WeWork, analysts will be watching to see if the implosion of the coworking company's IPO impacted J.P. Morgan's results in any way.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.