Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Entertainment

MGM Resorts to sell Circus Circus for $825 million and strikes deal to lease-back Bellagio

Lauren Hirsch@laurenshirsch
The MGM Resorts International Bellagio Resort & Casino stands in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bridget Bennett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

MGM Resorts International announced two deals Tuesday to help monetize its assets.

MGM has signed a deal to sell its Circus Circus Las Vegas property for $825 million to an affiliate of Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin.

Separately, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and MGM agreed to form a joint venture to acquire MGM's Bellagio real estate and lease it back to a MGM Resorts unit in a deal that values the property at $4.25 billion. MGM Resorts will have 5% equity in the joint venture and cash proceeds of roughly $4.2 billion once the deal closes. The MGM resorts subsidiary will pay $245 million in annual rent.

—CNBC's Contessa Brewer contributed to this report.