China says it bought 700,000 tonnes each of pork, sorghum from the US in 2019

Chinese firms have already purchased 700,000 tonnes of pork and 700,000 tonnes of sorghum from the United States this year to meet market demand, said a foreign ministry spokesman on Tuesday.

China, the world's top agriculture market, has also bought 320,000 tonnes of cotton, 230,000 tonnes of wheat and 20 million tonnes of soybeans from the U.S., spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing.

The comments came amid heightened attention on China's purchases of U.S. farm goods, one of President Donald Trump's key demands to resolve a months-long trade war between the two nations.

Trump said on Friday that China had agreed to purchase $40 to $50 billion worth of agricultural goods from the U.S. in a first phase of an agreement to end the trade war.

China has already brought in 500,000 tonnes of sorghum in the first eight months of the year, almost all from the United States, according to customs data.