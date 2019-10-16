Skip Navigation
Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, T-Mobile, Dish & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Credit Suisse is raising its price target on Amazon to $2400 from $2225.
  • Bernstein is initiating T-Mobile as outperform.
  • Bernstein is initiating Dish Network as underperform.
  • Atlantic Equities is upgrading Johnson & Johnson  to neutral from underweight.
  • Citi is downgrading Adobe to neutral from buy.
T-Mobile US CEO John Legere testifies before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee hearing in Washington, February 13, 2019.
Erin Scott | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: