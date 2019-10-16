Cramer's lightning round: Canopy needs a packaged goods CEO

Canopy Growth: "We need a CEO. I mean if we get a packaged goods CEO, the stock would go up. If we get someone who's just kind of humdrum, then forget about it. Constellation needs to buy more stock, or the company needs to do a buyback."

Thermo Fisher Scientific: "I think [CEO] Mark Casper is doing a great job, i's one of the best areas. By the way, on JNJ's call yesterday they talked about this being the best area. I like the stock."

Alder Biopharmaceuticals: "I think that, you know, cha-ching, cha-ching. I mean you've got a really big gain. Let's go."

At Home Group: "I don't have a lot of feel for it because, you know what, if it's not WATCH — if it's not Walmart, Amazon, Target, Costco and Home Depot — it's been a loser, including At Home Group."

Procter & Gamble: "That's not really dumpster diving. It's a pretty good stock. Actually, I like it at this level. They had a great quarter. [CEO] David Taylor's doing a great job."

Shopify: "I want you to hang on it. … It reports the 29th."