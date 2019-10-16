Former Mexican president says Trump is 'isolating' the US economy

President Donald Trump is isolating the U.S. and jeopardizing global economic growth, former Mexican President Vicente Fox told CNBC Wednesday.

Trump's "America First" economic policy has seen a concerted effort to reduce the U.S. trade deficit by moving away from multilateral free trade agreements to bilateral trade deals, while imposing a range of new or increased tariffs on trade partners.

This has brought about a protracted trade war with China and heightened trade tensions with the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking to CNBC Wednesday, Fox accused Trump of "isolating that great nation into four walls" and said protectionist policies restrict the U.S. economy's capacity for future growth.

"I'm on the side of free trading, I'm on the side of market economies," Fox said.

"He's building walls, he's isolating the U.S. from the global game of the economy, and this will refrain the growth of economies everywhere in the world." A spokesperson for the White House wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.