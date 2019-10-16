Treasury yields move lower as investors await economic data

U.S. government debt prices were higher Wednesday morning as investors awaited fresh economic data.
At around 02:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.7483%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.2255%.
Traders are monitoring news that China will take countermeasures against the United States after the House of Representatives passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act — a bill that asks various U.S. government departments to consider the special trading status of Hong Kong.
In the meantime, traders are also tracking the new earnings season, which got off to a strong start Tuesday.
On the data front, there will be retail sales at 08:30 a.m. ET. There will also be business inventories and the housing market NAHB survey at 10:00 a.m. ET.
There are no U.S. Treasury auctions scheduled.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is due to speak at 10:45 a.m. ET; Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan has an address at 10:00 p.m. ET and at 3:00 p.m. ET, Fed Governor Lael Brainard will speak in D.C.