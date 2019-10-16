Here's what every major analyst is predicting for Netflix earnings after the bell

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings split the company in two in 2011, thinking that the growing ubiquity of high-speed Internet access would soon mean the end of their disruptive DVD mailing business. But neglecting the DVD business proved to be a mistake, and Netflix reversed course.

Netflix will report its third-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday and while many analysts have lowered their forecasts in recent weeks, they still say the streaming giant has a lot to answer for.

Investors and analysts alike will be watching for key metrics surrounding subscriber growth, content costs, revenue growth, and comments on tough streaming competition from the likes of Disney and Apple.

Netflix shares have been under pressure of late and are down 2.7% over the last month and some analysts say the stakes could not be higher.

Here's what the major analysts expect from Netflix's earnings report: