Fashion start-up Zilingo to train Indonesian women to run their own micro businesses

The logo of Zilingo is displayed on a window at the company's office in Singapore.

Southeast Asian fashion start-up Zilingo on Wednesday said it is launching a program in Indonesia, where it will provide microloans, vocational training and resources for women to run their own garment manufacturing businesses.

Those micro-businesses would receive and fulfill small-scale apparel orders from fashion brands on Zilingo's network. For its part, Zilingo will make money by taking a cut from every transaction.

Zilingo was founded in 2015 as an online marketplace where independent fashion and lifestyle retailers can sell directly to customers. Those retailers get access to suppliers from places like Bangladesh to procure their products, and Zilingo helps them with cross-border shipping, inventory management and customer service. Zilingo charges retailers commissions between 10% to 20%.

The program, called SheWorkz, is aimed at providing women with the resources and flexibility to return to the workforce, according to Zilingo CEO and co-founder Ankiti Bose.

"One of the biggest problems that we have, it's not only a social challenge but an economic challenge in Asia, is just how many women are not in the workforce," Bose told CNBC.

"And, there are several reasons for it — some are economic, but many are social. They've gotten married, they've had kids, they've fallen off the workforce."