5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Stocks set to rise after EU and UK strike new Brexit deal

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Stock futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday as investors cheered the European Union and United Kingdom striking a last-minute deal on Brexit. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures indicated a gain of about 80 points at the open. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it a "great deal" in a tweet while European Commission President Jean-Clause Juncker said the agreement was "fair and balanced." However, the deal must now be approved by the UK Parliament before being implemented. The parliamentary vote will take place on Saturday. Stock futures also got a boost as S&P 500 companies kept reporting strong quarterly results.

2. Netflix shares surge on earnings

Co-founder and CEO of Netflix Reed Hastings Albert Llop | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Netflix shares surged nearly 8% in the premarket on Thursday on the back of a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit. The video streamer reported earnings per share of $1.47, topping a Refinitiv estimate of $1.04. International paid subscribers increased by 6.26 million, better than a FactSet estimate of 6.05 million. Domestic paid subscribers were a huge disappointment, however. Netflix added 517,000 paid subscribers in the third quarter, while analysts polled by FactSet expected an increase of 802,000.

3. China wants US to cancel tariffs before signing trade deal

China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2017. Nicolas Asfouri | AFP | Getty Images

China's ministry of commerce emphasized the removal of U.S. tariffs before the two countries can sign a trade deal. "Both sides' ultimate goal for the negotiations is to end the trade war, cancel all additional tariffs," Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said, according to a CNBC translation. "This is good for China, good for the U.S. and good for the world." President Donald Trump said last week that both sides had reached a "very substantial" phase one deal. However, multiple reports this week said China wanted more talks to hash out the details of that first phase.

4. Fed could pause rate cuts

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference following the Federal Reserve's two-day Federal Open Market Committee Meeting in Washington, July 31, 2019. Sarah Silbiger | Reuters

The Federal Reserve could soon pause in its latest rate-cutting cycle, and, depending on economic data and developments in trade talks, that pause could happen at or, more likely, after the upcoming October meeting. In the Fed's view, it has delivered three rounds of stimulus: first, it reversed course from planned rate hikes last year; second, it stopped reducing its balance sheet and began increasing it in step with economic growth; and third, it cut rates twice by a quarter point. There may yet be a third cut, but the Fed will want to see what effects the current stimulus will have before continuing.

5. Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings has died

Rep. Elijah Cummings and Rep. Adam Schiff Getty Images