The most important Netflix series right now may not be in English

Netflix shares rose after its third-quarter earnings, and as domestic growth for the streaming giant has slowed, more of the growth is coming from abroad. Netflix has had success with original local language content in 17 different countries and chief among the big international push is "La Casa de Papel," known as "Money Heist" in English. The third season of the Spanish show was the most watched Netflix series across non-English-language territories with 44 million households watching the show in its first four weeks, the company reported in its Q3 shareholder letter and post-earnings video interview. The show, which follows a group of bank robbers carrying out bigtime heists in Spain, saw the group coming back together to steal gold from the Bank of Spain in its most recent season. The Álex Pina written show has quickly become Netflix's biggest success outside of the U.S. Guggenheim analyst Mike Morris, who conducted a video interview with Netflix management on Wednesday, noted that Google search activity for series including "La Casa de Papel" increased "by multiples or at least doubling what their prior levels were."

Breaking out beyond local borders

The key to success of "La Casa de Papel" is its popularity breaking out beyond local borders. "A lot of these titles that are hugely impactful in the country where they're produced also tend to travel throughout the region, sometimes around the world. ... Casa De Papel, the success of that show, was basically in almost every non-English-speaking territory. It was a phenomenal success," Sarandos said. "The way that they travel and the way they make a big splash around the world is to be super authentically local and really satisfying for the viewers, starting in the home country and then expanding around the world," he said later on the call.

Netflix chief product officer Gregory Peters said another part of the thinking is that audiences around the world "feel like we'd have never actually watched a show in that language or from that country before." The technology now allows that global desire to be met. "It's connecting that show, having it be localized, in language with subtitles or dubbing, whatever is appropriate for that market, and then also explaining to users, to members why they're going to want to watch this amazing heist series from Spain and why that's going to be a totally compelling watch for them based on the other kind of content that they're enjoying." Netflix also had its biggest success in Japan with "The Naked Director," though in keeping with the long-time caginess of Netflix when it comes to revealing too much about viewership, it claimed the drama series was successful throughout Asia without providing numbers. Sarandos cited a new German show called "The Wave" as a series that could make a big splash around the world for Netflix in the future. The company expects to grow their original local language content to 30 countries, and has over 130 planned local language series in 2020.

While there is significant focus in the market on the bidding competition for rerun rights like "Friends" and "The Office," success or failure will be driven more by Netflix's ability to delight its members in foreign markets. Morgan Stanley