Here's what every major analyst is saying about Netflix's earnings report

Wall Street analysts are breathing a sigh of relief after Netflix earnings beat the street on Wednesday after the bell. That doesn't mean the streaming giant is in the clear, though.

In fact, expectations remain high for Netflix going forward and rightly so according to analysts. Domestic subscriptions came in below estimates and competition looms from Disney and Apple though the company largely said it welcomed it.

Shares of the company are up over 7% in premarket trading.

Here's what else analysts are saying about Netflix's earnings report: