Brexit vote looked like electing a prom queen — not the future of the UK, OECD chief says



OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria told CNBC that Brexit proponents in the United Kingdom were allowed to hijack the narrative ahead of the 2016 referendum, wrongly distributing "fairy tale" ideas of what the country would look like after leaving the EU.

Speaking to CNBC's Geoff Cutmore on Thursday at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Washington, D.C., he took aim at former U.K. leader David Cameron and his remain campaign, calling it an "exercise in how not to do things."

"I think the idea of calling a referendum, or offering to call a referendum, was not very wise," he said of Cameron's 2015 general election pledge.

"Then you decide to have a referendum — then make sure you win it. And I can tell you it looked like they were electing the prom queen rather than looking at the future of the United Kingdom," he added.